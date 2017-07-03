Hyundai and Shahrukh Khan’s partnership continues even after two decades

It started with the first-gen Hyundai Santro making an appearance in one of his movies, which was followed by a tv commercial for the hatchback, featuring the extremely popular actor climbing virtual stairs. Since then, the manufacturer has climbed up the ladder to become the country’s second largest car manufacturer and largest passenger car exporter. As a result, the brand has extended its association of 19 years with Shah Rukh Khan as its Corporate Brand Ambassador. Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan’s association has been the longest and consistent in the industry, making it one of the longest brand-ambassador partnerships ever.



Speaking on the association, Mr. YK KOO, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said: “SRK is one of the first “HYUNDAI FAMILY MEMBERS” and has played a key role in the success of SANTRO since our inception in India. Hyundai’s association with Shah Rukh Khan has enhanced and propagated our brand values. Shah Rukh Khan has a very strong image of a family person and represents strong family values. Hyundai being a household name in automobiles in India connects strongly with Shah Rukh Khan and over the years, both have emerged as the most loved and trusted names. We are extremely happy and honoured to continue this two-decade long association and are confident that it will further strengthen Hyundai brand image in India.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, Corporate Brand Ambassador – Hyundai Motor India, said: “It has been a really wonderful journey with Hyundai as we complete 19 years of a fruitful association. It has always been a delight to be with a Modern Premium car brand. It’s been very satisfying in terms of association as a brand ambassador with Hyundai, as Hyundai has delivered much more than cars through its innovative experiences, adding brilliant moments to customers’ lives. This is not just an endorsement for me, the brand Hyundai is family to me, and we have grown together!