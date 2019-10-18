Here Are The First Few Sketches Of The Fourth Generation Skoda Octavia

Recently, Czech carmaker, Škoda shared the first few sketches of the fourth generation Octavia. The Octavia has been one of the best-selling luxury sedans in Skoda’s lineup and the fourth generation version is getting ready to take this level of luxury a notch higher. The next-gen Octavia will follow the footsteps of Skoda’s latest design language, along with drawing inspiration from its big brother, the Superb. The design sketches show the Octavia’s elongated, flowing silhouette marked by a coupé-like roofline. While the distinctive new front section, large wheels and tail lights get crystalline elements to further highlight the cars free-flowing design. Have a look at the newly released sketches below:

Currently, the Skoda Octavia gets a chiselled hood, a butterfly grille and all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The other highlights include a host of connectivity features such as an eight-inch colour touch screen display and eight speakers available with the Amundsen infotainment unit. The car is also equipped with SmartLink technology (Skoda connectivity bundles supporting MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) which mirrors the smartphone. However, the new-gen Octavia is expected to have a much more emotive design like the Superb, while combining compact and smart dimensions on the inside for an enhanced driver and passenger feel.

Recently, Skoda India also introduced the extra stylish version of the existing Octavia and called it the Onyx. The main upgrades in the Onyx are mostly cosmetic and interior based. This new edition is now available in 3 elegant paint schemes: Candy White, Race Blue and Corrida Red. In terms of power and performance, the Octavia Onyx gets 2 engine options: a 1.8 TSI (DSG) petrol engine that produces 180 PS/250 Nm and a turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel that offers 143 PS/320 Nm. The new Skoda Octavia Onyx has been launched across all authorized Skoda dealership facilities in the country, with prices starting from INR 19.99 Lakh for the 1.8 TSI (DSG) variant and INR 21.99 Lakh for the 2.0 TDI (DSG) variant.