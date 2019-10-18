Base Variants Of Hyundai Creta Get A 1.6-Litre Diesel Engine

An extremely popular choice until the arrival of newer competition, the Hyundai Creta will soon get a comprehensive facelift. The next-gen Creta is already being tested in India as you read this and will carry updates which will help it to reclaim its position at the top. The current-gen Hyundai Creta’s 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines will also be replaced by a brand new 1.5-litre diesel unit, which will help the vehicle meet the upcoming BS-VI norms. Offering more value and excitement until then, the 1.6-litre diesel unit is now being made available with the base E+ and EX trims of the Creta.

The Hyundai Creta 1.6 Diesel E+ is priced at Rs. 10.88 lakhs while the EX variant is priced at Rs. 11.92 lakhs (ex-showroom). Both variants ask for a premium of approximately Rs. 90,000 over the 1.4 liter diesel engined E+ and EX variants of the SUV. For the extra money, the 1.6-litre diesel engine offers 126 Bhp and 260 Nm, while in comparison, the 1.4-litre engine cranks out a humble 89 Bhp and 220 Nm of torque. For the E+ and EX variants, the 1.6-litre engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A 6-speed torque converter is available on the SX trim.

In terms of equipment, the Hyundai Creta E+ variant E+ trim offers ABS, twin airbags, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder, halogen headlamps, remote locking, manual AC, electrically adjustable mirrors, front armrest, tilt-adjustable steering and power windows as standard features. On the other hand, over and above the aforementioned features, the EX variant gets LED DRLs, a rear-seat armrest, adjustable rear headrests, rear parking camera and a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with steering-mounted controls.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta’s Cabin Could Shame Many Cars From A Segment Above

The next-gen Creta has already been introduced in China, and since the one on sale here has been identical to the China-spec vehicle, we believe the India-spec 2020 Creta will carry similar features too. Among those is a vertically-placed 10.4″ display for infotainment and an instrument cluster where the analogue dials have been dumped for a BMW-like, asymmetric, all-digital speedometer and rpm counter. We expect Hyundai to make some announcement about the new Creta at the Auto Expo in February 2020. Stay tuned and we’ll tell you all about it.