Skoda Auto Launches The New Octavia Onyx In India; Prices Start From INR 19.99 Lakh

Today, Skoda India introduced the extra stylish version of the Octavia, called the Onyx. The main upgrades in the Onyx are mostly cosmetic and interior based. This new edition will be available in 3 elegant paint schemes: Candy White, Race Blue and Corrida Red. The new Skoda Octavia Onyx has been launched across all authorized Skoda dealership facilities in the country, with prices starting from INR 19.99 Lakh for the 1.8 TSI (DSG) variant and INR 21.99 Lakh for the 2.0 TDI (DSG) variant.

Talking about the design, the Onyx gets the signature contoured body of the Skoda Octavia, but with a distinctive touch of black design elements all around it. The front fascia gets a new butterfly grille, with chrome surround, and characteristic quadra headlamps with Cystalglo LED daytime running lights. The side profile of the Onyx, with carbon back door foils, lengthens the visual appeal of the vehicle, while the glossy black R(16) Premia alloy wheels and wing mirror housings enhance the overall sporty look of the car. The car also gets a new glossy black spoiler on the outside and premium black leather upholstery and décor on the inside. The new three-spoke SuperSport flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel gets paddle-shifters for extra driving comfort.

In terms of power and performance, the Octavia Onyx gets 2 engine options: a 1.8 TSI (DSG) petrol engine and the 2.0 TDI (DSG) diesel engine from the standard Octavia model range. The 1.8-litre petrol engine produces an impressive power output of 180 PS and 250 Nm of torque (between 1,250 and 5,000 rpm) This unit helps to deliver a fuel efficiency of 15.1 kmpl while being paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox (DSG), which means, it can achieve 0 to 100 km/hr in just 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 233 km/hr. On the other hand, the turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel offers over 143 PS of power and comes with an automatic six-speed DSG, as standard. This diesel engine achieves a maximum torque of 320 Nm (between 1,750 and 3,000 rpm), meaning, it can propel the car from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 9.2 seconds and provide a top speed of 213 km/hr while giving a mileage of 19.5 kmpl.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, said “The ŠKODA OCTAVIA changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment when it was introduced in India. ‘TOUGH MEETS SMART’, the new OCTAVIA ONYX has unique street credibility signified in its design. It is a limited edition variant which re-defines ‘class and elegance’ while retaining its distinctive characteristics – emotive design, exquisite interiors, class-leading safety and intelligent connectivity features – now in exciting colour options.”