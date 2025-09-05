2025 Citroën Basalt X Walkaround – AI Tech Meets Affordable Luxury

The all-new Citroën Basalt X is here, and we got an early look at what makes this SUV-coupé one of the most exciting launches of 2025. Let’s take a quick walkaround of everything it brings to the table.
Bold and Sleek Design
Right from the outside, the Basalt X makes an impression with its SUV-coupé silhouette, sharp lines, and modern stance. It carries a bold road presence while maintaining everyday practicality, blending aspirational design with usable proportions.
Premium Cabin Experience
Step inside, and Citroën has gone all out with luxurious soft-touch leatherette interiors. The highlight features include TROPICOOL ventilated seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a spacious layout that feels more premium than its price suggests. The attention to detail makes it feel like a segment above.
Smart Features and AI Assistant
The showstopper here is CARA, India’s first AI-powered in-car companion. Supporting 52 languages, real-time updates, and voice-triggered safety controls, CARA redefines connected mobility. Add to that a HALO 360° camera, 6 airbags, ESP, and you’ve got a safety package built for modern driving.
Power and Practicality
Under the hood, the Basalt X runs on efficient PureTech engines, striking the right balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It’s designed for both city commutes and long drives, making it versatile for a wide audience.
The Verdict
Priced from just ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) i.e. 90k cheaper, the Citroën Basalt X is not only tech-packed but also surprisingly affordable. With test drives beginning mid-September and deliveries lined up for the festive season, this could be Citroën’s boldest move yet in India.