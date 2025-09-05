Yamaha R15 Lineup Gets a Splash of Fresh Colours for 2025

Four Things You Need to Know
- Fresh Paint Jobs Across the Line – Each R15 variant gets a unique new shade for 2025.
- Matte Pearl White Joins the Lineup – A global fan-favourite finally arrives in India.
- Same Proven Mechanical Package – The 155cc engine and premium hardware carry over.
- Prices Start at ₹1.67 Lakh – Offering style, performance, and value across three variants.
Introduction
For many young riders in India, the Yamaha R15 isn’t just a motorcycle—it’s a rite of passage. Sleek, sporty, and packed with racing DNA, the R15 has long been the dream machine that marks the start of a rider’s supersport journey. In 2025, Yamaha hasn’t reinvented the wheel, but it has given its best-selling sportsbike a refreshing makeover. Under the brand’s “The Call of the Blue” campaign, the R15M, R15 Version 4, and R15S now arrive with bold new colours designed to turn heads and add more excitement to the festive season.
The New Colours
This year, Yamaha’s focus is all about style. Each variant of the R15 range gets a fresh identity:
- R15M: Now available in Metallic Grey, this version looks richer and more refined while still retaining its sharp, aggressive stance.
- R15 Version 4: The highlight of the update. Alongside a new Metallic Black shade and a refreshed Racing Blue with sportier graphics, the V4 also welcomes the iconic Matte Pearl White—a colour that’s already a hit with R-Series riders around the world. It’s the first time Indian buyers get access to this shade, giving the bike a truly global touch.
- R15S: The practical sibling in the family adopts a stealthy Matte Black with vermillion wheels for an added pop of sportiness.
These may be cosmetic changes, but for a bike as style-driven as the R15, the colours make a big difference. They give riders more ways to express themselves without changing the core DNA of the motorcycle.
Why the R15 Still Rules the Segment
Even with rivals entering the segment, the R15 has something unique: a mix of daily usability and track-inspired performance.
- Over 1 million units built in India, proving its lasting appeal.
- A top pick for first-time sportsbike buyers who want both looks and performance.
- Yamaha’s colour-led updates show their commitment to keeping the bike exciting for young riders.
The R15 is not just surviving—it’s evolving with style.
Performance That Still Leads the Pack
While the paint jobs are new, the hardware remains unchanged—and that’s no bad thing. The R15 continues to be powered by Yamaha’s 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, which is known for its punchy performance and reliability. It’s paired with the Deltabox frame and DiASil cylinder, ensuring sharp handling and long-lasting durability.
Riders also get plenty of tech that you wouldn’t expect in this segment, including:
- Traction Control System for added safety.
- Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother gear shifts.
- Quick Shifter on select variants for track-like performance.
- Upside-Down Front Forks and Linked-Type Monocross Suspension for stability and comfort.
All of this makes the R15 not just a stylish machine but also one of the most advanced bikes in its class.
Pricing That Keeps It Competitive
Yamaha has positioned the R15 range smartly, catering to different budgets without compromising on appeal:
- R15S – ₹1,67,830
- R15 Version 4 – ₹1,84,770
- R15M – ₹2,01,000
This tiered pricing ensures that whether you’re after practicality, global style, or premium touches, there’s an R15 for you.
Conclusion
The 2025 Yamaha R15 range proves that small tweaks can make a big difference. With new colour options like the globally loved Matte Pearl White, it looks fresher than ever while retaining its proven performance and advanced features. For young riders, it continues to be the perfect first supersport — stylish, quick, and practical all at once.