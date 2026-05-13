Audi Q9 Interior Revealed – Flagship SUV Brings Electric Doors, Triple Screens and Luxury Lounge Cabin

Audi has officially unveiled the interior of its upcoming Q9 SUV. This model will sit above the Q7 and will become the brand’s new flagship SUV. It is positioned to compete with large luxury SUVs like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. The global reveal is planned in July 2026, with launch expected soon after.
The Q9 focuses strongly on space, luxury and technology. It will be offered in both 7-seat and 6-seat layouts depending on user choice.
Cabin design and dashboard layout
The cabin of the Audi Q9 is built around a full digital experience. The dashboard is dominated by a triple-screen layout.
- Curved central infotainment touchscreen
- Fully digital driver display
- Dedicated passenger screen
The dashboard has very few physical buttons. Most functions are controlled through the screen or steering-mounted controls. The steering wheel gets multiple buttons and scroll wheels for quick access.
The gear selector has been shifted to a stalk behind the steering wheel, opening up more usable space in the centre console. The left stalk combines lighting, indicators and wiper controls, improving usability and space efficiency.
Electric doors with smart control system
One of the biggest highlights is the fully electric door system. All four doors can be operated electronically in multiple ways.
- Key fob control
- myAudi mobile app control
- MMI infotainment system control
- Seatbelt buckle activation
- Brake pedal trigger
The doors also come with advanced sensors. If space is tight or if a cyclist or vehicle is approaching, the system automatically prevents the door from opening fully for safety.
Seating comfort and layout options
The Q9 is designed around high comfort and flexible seating.
- 7-seat layout for family use
- 6-seat layout with second-row captain seats
The second-row captain seats are electrically adjustable, ventilated and designed for long-distance comfort. The front seats also come with heating, ventilation and massage functions.
All three third-row seats can be folded electrically, making it easier to switch between passenger and luggage use.
Panoramic glass roof and lighting experience
The Q9 gets a large panoramic sunroof that enhances cabin space.
Key highlights –
- Around 1.5 square meter panoramic glass roof
- Nine individually controllable glass segments
- Switchable transparent or opaque mode
- Coated glass blocks over 99.5% UV rays and reduces heat
- Automatic opacity mode when vehicle is parked
- Last-used setting restored when car starts again
- Optional 84 LED ambient lighting integration
- 30 colour lighting themes linked with cabin mood
The cabin also features extensive ambient lighting across the dashboard, doors and seating area.
A dynamic interaction light system runs across the cabin as a full-width LED strip, helping visual communication between passengers and vehicle systems.
Technology and infotainment system
The Audi Q9 uses a high-end tech package built around advanced processing systems.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon-based computing platform
- Advanced infotainment software system
- Bang & Olufsen 4D premium sound system
- Seat-integrated speakers
- Haptic feedback in front seats
- Audio system synced with ambient lighting
- Music rhythm linked with lighting changes
- Navigation and calls integrated into sound system
The 4D sound setup creates an immersive experience where sound can also be felt through seat vibrations.
Storage, console and practicality
The centre console is designed for both storage and charging.
- Dual wireless charging pads with fast charging support
- Qi2.2 wireless charging standard
- Two 100W USB-C fast charging ports
- Large storage compartments in centre console
The boot area also gets a smart storage system.
- Adjustable cargo rail system
- Sliding hooks and securing anchors
- Flexible luggage arrangement options
- Roof rails included with roof rack support
Exterior design glimpse
Even though the focus is on the interior, some exterior details are visible. The Q9 has a large road presence with a long body and wide stance.
Key points –
- Split Matrix LED headlight setup
- Large illuminated grille design
- Illuminated Audi logo elements
- Wide front air intake design
- Boxy full-size SUV proportions
- Long wheelbase stance
- 23-inch alloy wheels
- Roof rails for utility use
- LED rear light bar
- Roof spoiler design
- Quad exhaust tips on higher variants
Powertrain direction
The full engine lineup is not fully confirmed yet. However, the SUV is expected to use plug-in hybrid systems across most variants, built on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. For higher trims, there is also talk of a possible twin-turbo V8 option, which would sit at the top of the range for performance-focused buyers.