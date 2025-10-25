VinFast VF7: 10 Disruptive Highlights That Could Redefine the Premium EV SUV Segment in India

The electric revolution in India just got a major jolt — courtesy of VinFast. The Vietnamese automaker has officially launched the VF7, its bold new mid-size electric SUV, and it’s already making waves for all the right reasons. With Italian styling, global quality, free charging, and an aggressive price tag starting at ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the VF7 has the potential to seriously shake up the segment currently ruled by names like the Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e.
Let’s dive into the 10 key reasons why the VinFast VF7 is creating such a stir — and why it might just be the smartest EV SUV buy of 2025.
1. Segment-Busting Price
The VF7’s biggest headline is its disruptive pricing. Starting at just ₹20.89 lakh for the base Earth variant and going up to ₹25.49 lakh for the top-end Sky Infinity AWD, it undercuts most of its rivals by a wide margin. For reference, the Tata Harrier EV AWD and Mahindra XUV.e9 are expected to cost well above ₹30 lakh. Yet, the VF7 brings a richer feature set at a lower price — something we rarely see in this segment.
2. Most Affordable AWD EV
The VinFast VF7 doesn’t just look good — it performs. The dual-motor AWD models produce 350 hp and 500 Nm, hitting 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. It’s the fastest in its class, and the AWD system ensures excellent grip and stability on every road.
3. Eye-Catching Italian Design
Designed by Torino Design, the VF7 stands out with a coupe-like shape, sleek LED lights, flush door handles, and 19-inch alloys. At over 4.5 metres long, it balances sporty looks with elegance, turning heads wherever it goes.
4. Simple, Premium Interior
Inside, the VF7 feels clean and spacious. The 12.9-inch touchscreen manages most functions, while high-quality materials add a premium feel. There’s plenty of room for passengers, a panoramic glass roof, and a 537-litre boot — ideal for family trips.
5. Feature-Loaded Base Variant
Unlike most rivals that strip down entry-level trims, VinFast has gone the other way. Even the base Earth variant is fully loaded — featuring 19-inch alloys, auto-dimming ORVMs, color Head-Up Display, 360° camera, dual-zone climate control, 7 airbags, power driver seat, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. It even offers OTA updates and acoustic glass — features usually reserved for premium luxury SUVs.
6. Luxury in Higher Variants
The Wind variant adds ADAS Level 2, ventilated seats, power tailgate, and fast charging. Sky and Sky Infinity trims bring AWD, panoramic roof, and performance upgrades, making them feel like proper luxury EVs.
7. Free Charging Till 2028
VinFast offers free charging across partner stations until July 2028. For daily commuters, that’s a potential ₹1–1.5 lakh saved — a huge perk in a country still growing its charging infrastructure.
8. Free Maintenance for 3 Years
VinFast is also offering free maintenance for the first three years, covering inspections, updates, and standard part replacements. This makes the VF7 one of the most worry-free ownership experiences in the market — perfect for first-time EV buyers who value long-term peace of mind. It’s a level of support that even many luxury brands don’t offer standard.
9. 10-Year Warranty
A 10-year / 2,00,000 km warranty, including the battery, sets a new benchmark for peace of mind in the Indian EV market.
10. Built in India
The VF7 is manufactured at VinFast’s state-of-the-art 400-acre plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with 90% automation. An initial investment of ₹4,000 crore (expanding to ₹17,000 crore) ensures global-quality standards while supporting local EV manufacturing.
Quick Specs Overview
Verdict: A True Game-Changer
The VF7 isn’t here to simply tick the EV checklist — it’s here to rewrite the rules. With its futuristic design, tech-loaded cabin, and powerful dual-motor performance, it stands out as one of the most complete electric SUVs in its segment. Add to that a 10-year warranty and a price tag that undercuts most rivals, and you have a product that doesn’t just compete — it defines a new benchmark for what electric mobility in India can truly be.