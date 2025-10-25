The 2026 Ducati Monster Is Here — And It’s Everything Riders Dream Of!

- Ducati’s legendary Monster gets a new 890cc V-Twin engine
- Now Euro 5+ compliant, replacing the old 937cc Testastretta.
- Lighter, sharper, and tech-loaded, making the Monster more fun to ride.
- Launching in Europe by February 2026 at GBP 11,995 (approx. ₹14 lakh)
Since its debut in 1993, the Ducati Monster has been the soul of the brand — a gateway to the world of Italian performance and design. It has always been known for simplicity, agility, and emotion on two wheels. For 2026, Ducati has reignited that spirit once again by giving the Monster a brand-new heart — a lighter, cleaner, and more advanced 890cc V-Twin engine.
This engine isn’t completely new to Ducati loyalists — it already powers machines like the Panigale, Streetfighter, and Multistrada. But in the Monster, it replaces the older 937cc Testastretta Twin, marking a key step toward Ducati’s transition to Euro 5+ compliant powertrains.
The new V-Twin churns out 109.4 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 91.11 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Ducati says it’s not just more efficient, but also livelier and smoother across revs. Interestingly, this motor now acts as a stressed member of the frame, improving structural rigidity and cornering precision — something riders will instantly feel.
The 2026 Monster isn’t only just about new power; it’s about refining the experience. A hollow double-sided swingarm derived from the Panigale V4 and a new front-frame design make it up to 4 kg lighter than before.
The Showa USD front forks (non-adjustable) and Brembo braking setup ensure razor-sharp control, while Pirelli tyres provide road-gripping confidence. Ducati’s signature attention to detail shines through — from the twin exhaust setup to the new 5-inch TFT display that acts as the bike’s digital cockpit.
Seat height stands at 815 mm, with optional kits lowering it to 775 mm, making it accessible for a wider range of riders.
Underneath its muscular silhouette, the 2026 Monster comes equipped with a 6-axis IMU-based electronics suite featuring traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and engine braking management.
It also offers four riding modes:
- Sport: Maximum performance and response for spirited riding
- Road: Balanced throttle for everyday fun
- Urban: Softer delivery and high control for city commutes
- Wet: Tuned for safety and confidence on slippery roads
The Ducati Monster has always been about the thrill of riding, not flash. The 2026 update with its 890cc engine, sharper handling, and modern tech keeps that legacy alive. This isn’t just a refresh — it’s Ducati showing once again what makes riding truly exciting.