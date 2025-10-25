Hyundai Venue New vs Old: What’s Changed — Inside and Out

The New Generation Hyundai Venue is finally here. And honestly, it doesn’t just look different — it feels different. Hyundai has reworked almost everything, from the front grille to the cabin, while keeping the same engines we already know and trust.
Exterior: Fresh, Bold, Sporty
At first glance, the overall shape looks familiar. But look closer, and you’ll notice the changes.
- The front now has a connected LED light bar and quad LED headlights inside a chunkier bumper, with twin horn LED DRLs and horizontal LED positioning lamps. It’s sharper, more confident.
- From the side, the wheel arches are squarer, the alloy design is new, and the SUV sits 48mm taller, 30mm wider, and with a 20mm longer wheelbase.Roof rails are longer, too. Hyundai has also added more cladding along the sills, and the rear quarter glass gives it a fresher profile.
- At the back, the tail-lamps are connected, and the VENUE lettering sits on a black strip. There’s also a new tailgate garnish reminiscent of the Alcazar, a faux skid plate, and a redesigned rear bumper. Even the bumper has stronger lines.
- The new Venue comes in eight colour options, including two dual-tone finishes.
It’s a bigger, bolder Venue, and it shows.
Interior: Modern, Comfortable, Smart
Inside, it’s a proper refresh.
- The dashboard is flatter, cleaner, and dominated by curved 12.3-inch screens. One is for the infotainment, the other for driving info, forming a panoramic curved display. The interior is finished in a dual-tone Dark Navy-Dove Grey colour scheme.
- Gone are the circular AC vents — now we have sleek horizontal vents and digital climate controls. The coffee-table style centre console features subtle ambient lighting and controls ventilated seats, drive modes, traction modes, and an electronic parking brake. The steering wheel is new, flat-bottomed, with Hyundai’s four-dot illuminated logo.
- The cabin also adds dual-tone seats, a Bose sound system, 2-step reclining rear seats, rear AC vents, rear window sunshades, a single-pane sunroof, and a Terrazzo-textured crash pad with VENUE lettering, making it feel premium and tech-forward.
It’s clear Hyundai wanted the interior to feel modern without overdoing it.
Features: Thoughtful and Useful
Hyundai has also packed the Venue with practical features:
- Rear passengers now get recline function and sunshades.
- More legroom and wider rear doors make it easier to hop in.
- The centre console now controls ventilated seats, drive modes, traction modes, and an electronic parking brake.
- Safety tech includes Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision alert, safe exit warning, and a 360-degree camera.
- OTA software updates and a strengthened bodyshell add to long-term reliability and safety.
It’s a compact SUV that suddenly feels like a big deal.
Variants and Engine
Mechanically, the Venue stays the same.
- Engines: 1.2-litre petrol (83hp), 1.0-litre turbo petrol (120hp), 1.5-litre diesel (100hp).
- Transmission: manual, automatic, and DCT options remain unchanged, with the diesel-AT likely available this time.
- The variant names have been updated, running from HX2 to HX10, with more features spread across trims, including the HX7.
Verdict
The new Venue is not just bigger — it’s smarter, bolder, and much more tech-savvy. While the engines haven’t changed, the styling, cabin, features, colour options, and tech upgrades make it a compelling choice in the sub-4m SUV space.