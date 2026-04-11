VinFast VF MPV7 First Drive – The Ruthlessly Practical, Relentlessly Value Driven People Mover

A new electric 7 seater has arrived with a clear purpose. The VinFast VF MPV7 is made to carry people comfortably, without chasing luxury. After a short drive, it is easy to understand what it offers. Space, practicality and low running cost are its main strengths.
The official India launch and price reveal is scheduled for April 15, 2026, while bookings are already open with a token amount of Rs 21,000.
Size And Road Presence
The MPV is based on the VF7 platform but it feels longer and more stretched in real use. It measures close to 4740 mm in length, while the wheelbase stands at 2840 mm. Ground clearance is around 180 mm, which should be enough for most road conditions.
Because of these dimensions, cabin space becomes one of its biggest strengths. The styling stays straightforward, with LED light bars, projector headlamps and a large glass area. The overall look feels more practical than premium, which matches its purpose.
Boot And Storage
Boot space is limited with all seats in use, at around 100 litres. Folding the third row increases space to over 500 litres. With the second row down, it goes beyond 1200 litres.
There is some storage under the floor as well. A front storage box is not standard but can be added later.
Cabin And Features
The cabin feels neat and easy to use. It is not a luxury space, but it works well for daily needs. You get a 10.1 inch touchscreen and single zone climate control, along with a powered driver seat.
The build quality feels basic but strong, and there are multiple storage areas across the cabin. Some features are missing, such as ventilated seats, a wireless charger and a sunroof. The materials used are more hard wearing than soft touch, which again fits the overall approach of the car.
Seating Comfort
This is where the MPV7 starts to make more sense. The second row offers good thigh support and the seats recline well. There is enough room here for long drives without feeling cramped.
The third row is usable for adults on short trips, and the reclining seats help improve comfort. It is better suited for kids or for city use. Entry to the last row is easy, though taller passengers may need to bend a bit while getting in.
Battery And Performance
The MPV7 uses a 60.13 kWh battery, producing 204 hp and 280 Nm. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds. Claimed range is around 450 km, while real use should be close to 400 km. Fast charging from 10 to 70 percent takes about 30 minutes.
Drive Feel
The driving experience feels well suited for daily use. Movement is smooth and silent, and the light steering makes it easy to handle in city conditions.
There is some body roll in corners, which is expected in a car like this, but the suspension feels comfortable overall. It is not sporty, but it does its job well for everyday driving.
Features And Misses
What you get here is a big screen with a clean interface, good seating comfort and a practical layout that works well in daily use.
At the same time, there are a few misses. There is no ADAS, only four airbags are offered for now, and there is no 360 camera in its current form. Some premium features are also not present.
Ownership Package
This is where things become more interesting. The car comes with a 10 year warranty, along with free charging till 2029. There is also a 75 percent buyback option, and a Rs 2 lakh exchange benefit for those switching from an ICE vehicle to an EV.
Expected Price And Rivals
The expected price is between Rs 17 to 22 lakh. It will compete with cars like Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7 and Mahindra XEV 9e.
Final Thoughts
The MPV7 stays true to its purpose. It offers strong space, a usable range and a good ownership package. If priced aggressively, it can work well as a daily family electric car.