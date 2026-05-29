V-Green and ChargeZone Partner to Expand VinFast Charging Network in India

V-Green and ChargeZone are joining forces to give the EV charging space in India a new boost. Both companies are collaborating to establish a nationwide charging infrastructure for VinFast customers. The work has already started with stations going live in selected locations.
The first charging points are already in use, and additional ones will be installed in the coming months. The plan calls for rapid expansion on key travel and city routes so that users can find charging support without long waiting gaps.
Charging network rollout
- 15 co-branded charging stations are already in operation.
- Around 100 more stations planned in the next six months
- Expansion focused on key cities and high movement routes
- Network built mainly for VinFast vehicles but open for wider EV use
The partnership marks the first time VinFast is working with a charge point operator in India for a shared charging brand setup.
Work division between companies
Both companies will play different roles in this project.
- V-Green will look after site identification and planning
- ChargeZone will manage daily operations of charging stations
- Both companies will work together for network expansion
This structure is basically meant to keep the network active and manage it in a stable way across locations.
First operational site
The first charging station under this setup is located in Vadodara at Mangla Trade Hub. It is placed near a VinFast dealership for convenience.
Key highlights –
- 60 kW DC fast charger installed
- Dual gun support for charging two vehicles at once
- Designed for quick charging stops
This station acts as the starting point for the wider rollout plan.
Company statements
Mr. Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, ChargeZone, said:
“This partnership with V-Green is a strong validation of the infrastructure model ChargeZone
has built, where charging is planned as an integral part of the EV ownership and mobility
experience. ChargeZone has spent years building the operational depth and technology
backbone to deliver that promise at scale and this collaboration brings that capability to life
across VinFast’s customer charging network. The co-branded charging network is designed to
address one of the most important factors influencing EV adoption today: dependable and
accessible charging infrastructure beyond the point of purchase. As EV adoption accelerates in
India, partnerships like these will be critical in building charging networks that are dependable,
accessible and integrated into the broader mobility ecosystem.”
Commenting on the partnership Mr. Nguyen Nam Tien, CEO, V-Green, said:
The partnership between V-Green India and ChargeZone marks a significant step in
strengthening India’s EV ecosystem. By expanding reliable charging touchpoints for VinFast
customers and the wider EV community, we are enabling seamless mobility, accelerating EV
adoption, and building confidence in sustainable transportation across the country.
Expansion plan
The next phase will focus on growth acceleration.
- New stations will be installed on highways and city areas.
- Deployment planned over the next few months
- Aim is to build a connected charging grid for EV users
The rollout will be gradual as VinFast continues to establish its presence in India.