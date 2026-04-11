Chery Jaecoo J7 spotted in India without camouflage

Chery Jaecoo J7 has been spotted in India completely uncovered, sitting on a flatbed truck. The SUV’s full design was clearly visible, suggesting that it is already undergoing early evaluation for Indian road conditions and testing work may have started.
The SUV is linked with JSW Motor plans in India, where new energy vehicles like EVs and plug in hybrids are being prepared with Chery support.
What this SUV is about
The Jaecoo J7 is a mid size SUV with a strong focus on hybrid driving. In global markets, it is known for long range and premium features. It carries a boxy SUV shape with a design feel similar to premium off road style vehicles. The stance looks upright and strong on road.
Size and road presence
|Parameter
|Details
|Length
|Around 4500 mm
|Width
|Around 1865 mm
|Height
|Around 1680 mm
|Wheelbase
|Up to 2672 mm
|Ground Clearance
|Up to 210 mm
|Wheels
|19-inch alloy wheels
This gives it a proper SUV look with good road presence and space inside.
Powertrain details
The Chery Jaecoo J7 comes with a plug-in hybrid setup that combines a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor. The petrol engine produces around 141 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, while the electric motor adds about 201 bhp and 310 Nm, making the overall system quite powerful for daily use as well as highway driving. It is supported by an 18.5 kWh battery pack that enables electric driving for shorter distances.
Petrol AWD capability (global version)
In some global markets, the petrol version also comes with AWD capability. It offers off-road strength with:
- Around 600 mm water wading depth
- 29-degree departure angle
- Strong SUV terrain ability
Charging and Range
The charging setup is flexible and supports multiple options depending on convenience. With a 6.6 kW AC charger, the battery can be charged in about 3 hours and 20 minutes, while a smaller 3.3 kW charger takes around 8 hours for a full charge. It also supports DC fast charging, which can take the battery from 30 percent to 80 percent in roughly 20 minutes. In terms of range, the SUV can deliver up to 106 km of pure electric driving, while the combined petrol and electric range goes up to around 1200 km, making it suitable for both city commutes and long-distance travel.
Features list
The SUV is loaded with modern features.
- 14.8 inch touchscreen
- 10.25 inch digital cluster
- Heads up display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless charging 50W
- Dual zone climate control
- Ambient lighting with 64 colours
- Powered tailgate
- Ventilated and powered seats
- N95 air filter
- Sony audio system
It also gets ADAS safety support and multiple camera views.
Table of key specs
|Category
|Details
|Engine
|1.5L turbo petrol + electric motor
|Battery
|18.5 kWh LFP
|EV range
|106 km
|Combined range
|1200 km
|Power output
|141 bhp + 201 bhp motors
|Charging fast
|30 to 80 percent in 20 min
|Infotainment
|14.8 inch screen
|Wheels
|19 inch alloys
Global success and market position
In global markets, the Jaecoo J7 has gained strong attention. In the UK, it recently became the best-selling car, making it the first Chinese-origin vehicle to reach the top sales spot there.
It is positioned as a premium mid-size SUV and competes with models like the Hyundai Tucson, BMW X1 and Citroen C5 Aircross in international markets.
Safety and ownership
The SUV comes with a strong safety focus including ADAS, multiple airbags and a 5 star safety rating in global markets. It also gets a long warranty of up to 7 years in some regions.
Price expectation
Global price in Malaysia starts around RM 1,58,800 which is close to Rs 37.4 lakh. If launched in India, it will sit in the premium mid-size SUV space.
The Jaecoo J7 brings a mix of hybrid power, long range, premium features and strong design. With testing now started in India, it could become an important new SUV if priced right in the market.