VIDEO: Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Review – Best VFM Adventure Motorcycle

The latest addition from Suzuki to the family of adventure tourers in India is the new V-Strom 650 XT ABS, the name is long and so is the list of features the bike is offered with. This is a bike which is made to munch miles carrying two people in the most comfortable manner possible on two wheels, a bike which can handle the tarmac and as well as some off-road trails, a bike which offers very good value for the money you spend on it. We spent a day with the bike and here is our in-depth review.

The bike is recognisable immediately as one adventure tourer, the long and wide saddle provide optimum comfort, for the rider as well as the pillion. The front end of the has a double-decker headlight design with two separate halogen bulbs for the high beam and low beam. While we could not test their performance in the night time, a trip to an underground parking lot leads us to conclude that the spread of the light is good however the intensity of the light is a bit lacking. The front fender gets a faux carbon fibre finish and you also get good quality knuckle guards as standard. There also is a 3-step adjustable windscreen which requires an Allen key to move about, a bit of cost cutting but we are not complaining. The side profile of the bike is highlighted by spoked wheels, measuring 19-inches in the front and 17-inches at the rear. There also is a massive 20-litre fuel tank which gives the bike a range of around 400 to 550 kilometres depending on your riding style. At the rear is a sturdy luggage rack which can be fitted with a top box at an additional cost.

The bike comes with a bunch of electronic driver aids, the traction controls has 2 levels of adjustment and can be turned off as well, while the ABS cannot be turned off. The analogue-digital instrument console is rather simple and easy to use, the switchgear is of good quality making the process of adjusting the settings a joy. Up front, you get conventional telescopic forks which have 150 mm of travel and an adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The V-Strom also comes with a plastic engine guard as standard which would offer protection against rock chips while you blast down a trail. Anchorage duties are one by dual 310 mm discs at the front and 260 mm discs at the rear. While the brake lever is adjustable for reach, the clutch pedal misses that function and you also get a DC power outlet as standard. The seat height is at 830 mm which is rather tall but Suzuki will offer you a seat which is 20 mm lower as an accessory.

The power unit is a 645 cc 90 degree V-Twin motor, generating a maximum of 70 hp and 60 Nm, which is very refined and unbelievably smooth. The power is spread in a very good manner, right from 2,000 rpm to 11,000 rpm, however, post 4,000 rpm it starts to flex and starts to take off post 7,000 rpm. The bike takes about 4.11 seconds to reach the tonne which is rather impressive for a bike that weighs more than 200 kilos. The clutch is very light and the transmission gives you a very nice shift every time, even if you are new to this category of bikes. Overall the performance of this bike is sufficient to keep you engaged and offers very nice refinement and handles very nice both on the road and off the road.

To conclude at an Ex-Showroom price of INR 7.46 Lakhs the V-Strom offers you great value for money, you get traction control, spoke wheels and tubeless tyres. The engine is super refined and although it may be a bit pricey than the Kawasaki Versys 650, but, offers much more, justifying the extra cost. We journalists ride quite a few bikes as a part of our job. but, there are some bikes which you just can not have enough of and keep wanting more and more. The Suzuki V-Strom is one of those bikes and in our honest opinion, it is one bike you definitely must consider if you are looking for an adventure tourer. Here is our video review of the bike, do watch it, drop a like, share and subscribe to the Motoroids channel.