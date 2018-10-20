The All New Santro to Come with a Bunch of Colour Options, Here Are Some of Them

The All New Santro is aimed towards a young buyer, someone who would be probably getting their first car, in order to appeal to that audience Hyundai has tried their best in terms of design and equipment offered. To make the car even more appealing, Hyundai is offering a bunch of unique and vibrant colour schemes, while the car and its colour options are not out yet, a lot of spy images have surfaced the internet and here are the colour options that we have seen until now. As mentioned before, these are the colour options that we have seen in spy shots only till now, a complete list of colour options will be out only when the car is launched on 23 October.

Starting with the first colour option, the launch colour a beautiful Imperial Beige, which is a new colour option in the Hyundai stable. We recently posted a video, in which we saw a walkaround of the car in the same shade which showcased the interiors of the car. Another colour that we have seen on the Santro is a Polar white, seen in the top end trim level. Recently seen also is a Marina Blue shade which is also offered on other Hyundai cars. We also saw an Orange shade which we saw in the first leaked images of the hatchback.

Reports suggest that the Santro will be offered with a total of 8 colours – Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Stardust, Imperial Beige, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Diana Green and an Orange. The car is offered with a 1.1-litre 4 cylinder engine which uses petrol and even a factory fitted CNG as an option. The car will also be offered with a manual 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT which has been developed in-house by Hyundai. The prices will be out once after the car is officially launched on the 23rd of the October.

Image Source: Rush Lane, Car and Bike