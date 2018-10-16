Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018 Concludes in Coimbatore, Joseph Mathew Wins Round 3

Introduced in 2015, the Suzuki Gixxer cup is a racing championship and over a period of three years has evolved into a great platform for aspiring racers. For this year, out of 300 entries received from all over the country, only 22 riders were shortlisted for the Suzuki Gixxer Cup. The selected riders were given a thorough technical training session for 3-days at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore; followed by theory sessions & on track riding under the guidance of experts in the industry as a part of their race preparations. This year, the podium was taken by Joseph Matthew and Malsawmdawngliana who came first and second respectively in both races.

The first race was won by Joseph Matthew from Chennai who had a time of 12:36:577 minutes, coming in second was Malsawmdawngliana from Aizwal who clocked in at 12:41:202 minutes. Third place was taken by Sachin Chaudhary from the city of Ahmedabad who completed ten laps in 12:44.210 minutes. The second race saw the same faces coming in at first and second, Joseph Matthew was clocked in at 14:02:704 and Malsawmdawngliana was clocked in at 14:02.791, quite close right? Third place was taken by Syed Muzamil Ali from Bangaluru who was timed at 14:13.359.

The Suzuki Gixxer Cup is conducted under the aegis of FIM and FMSCI, in association with JK Tyre Motorsports at Kari Speedway, Coimbatore. This years race was seen by a crowd of 65 Gixxer owners who came at the Kari Speedway to enjoy the motorsport and cheer for their favourite contender. The final stage of the Gixxer cup will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from November 16 to 18, stay tuned for more updates on that. Do watch our video on how different the race bike is from the road going bike making it more capable to perform on the track.