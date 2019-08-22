VIDEO: 2019 BMW 330i MSport Review

BMW launched the 7th generation version of their best-selling sedan, the 3 Series in India. The new sedan is now a much bigger and lighter machine when compared to its predecessor, as now the vehicle is 76 mm longer, 16mm wider, and almost 51 kilos lighter. The new 2019 3 Series not only looks stunning but also drives much better than its predecessor, thanks to the new rigid chassis and powerful engine. The car that we reviewed is the 330i MSport, which has a petrol engine and the MSport body kit. Check out the full review of the car below:

Design and Dimensions

The new generation 3-series is 76 mm longer, 16 mm wider and almost 1 mm taller than its previous generation model. Apart from that, the car now also gets a 41 mm longer wheelbase, which results in 11 mm of extra legroom for the rear passengers. The chassis in the new model has been thoroughly worked upon, as in most areas, the rigidity of the chassis has now increased by about 25-50%.

The new headlight design is now much more angular and sharp when compared to the old one, while the trademarked kidney grille from BMW now gets a more bold chrome border. The car also gets an active grille, which opens and closes according to the speed and required cooling, to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the car. As this is the MSport variant, the car gets an aggressive-looking front air intake for the front bumper. The front headlamps include a set of LED DRLs on both sides, with sleek turn indicators placed at the top corner of each headlamp. The headlights also get a swivel function which acts as a cornering light too, while the fog lights are also LEDs.

From the side, BMW’s trademarked long bonnet gives the car a premium sporty feel. The 18-inch diamond-cut MSport edition alloys are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. The MSport badge on the side, the sloping roofline and the side skirts add to the overall sporty look of the car. On the rear, the twin exhausts enhance the tough character of the new 3-series, while the new taillight design and the slightly curved boot lid/integrated spoiler lends the car with a more futuristic and bolder look.

Performance

The 2019 BMW 330i MSport gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 258 PS of peak power and 400 Nm of torque while being mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission. All this power is able to propel the car from 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. This variant is also the most powerful in the 3-series range, however, the 320d diesel variant is not far behind as it gets a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which is capable of producing around 190 HP and 400 Nm of peak torque, that can propel the car from nought to 100 in under 7 seconds.

Talking about the 330i, the power delivery is quite punchy and the car starts pulling away as soon as you hit the throttle. The turbo spools up and gives you a boost at around 3,000 rpm and then the second stage of turbo-boost starts kicking in at about 4,000 rpm, after which the car pulls away cleanly till the motor starts spinning at 6,800 rpm. Even with such performance on tap, the 330i is efficient and will return 10-12 km/l in the city and around 14-15 km/ll on the highway. Overall, the engine is very well tuned, feels punchy and powerful throughout the rev range.

What’s new?

The 2019 3 Series in this 330i guise gets a load of new features such as NFC-enabled mobile key, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch HD advanced touchscreen infotainment system with voice control and real-time driver information display, wireless charging, different driving modes (Comfort, EcoMode, Sport, Sport+), trackpad for seamless navigation, gesture control, parking assist, reverse assistant, a bigger sunroof, 205 watt 10-speaker sound system and Launch control as standard.

How good is the interior?

The new 2019 3-series gets a slightly bigger cabin and quite a few design and functional changes. The side door panels get a soft-to-touch dual-tone finish, while the plastic material used is not rough and gives a soft and smooth feel. The ambient lighting system lights up the car and brightens up your mood, as they can be changed from the driver-oriented 10.25-inch centre screen. The satin-silver finish door pulls, the sporty 3-spoke steering wheel and the dark-finished drive selector give the car a rich feel. The door sills and the car key also get the MSport badging. The front seats are electrically adjusted and also get a bolstering adjustment button for improved comfort during cornering and sharp turns. Apart from that, the seats also get manually adjusted thigh support extender for enhanced comfort.

How good is the rear passenger comfort?

The ingress and egress for the rear passengers have subsequently improved, as the doors now open wide enough when compared to the previous model. The door pockets get plenty of storage spaces and the rear centre armrest also comes with 2 additional cup holders. The seats have been completely redesigned and are now much more comfortable and get improved thigh support. However, due to the high transmission tunnel, seating 3 passengers for long journeys is not recommendable. The addition of 3-zone climate control is also one of the most prominent features in the new-gen 3-series.

Verdict

When compared to its rivals, the new 3 Series turns out to be the perfect choice for driving enthusiasts and also for those who spend most of the time being chauffeur-driven, as the rear seat comfort has now improved. The addition of various new features and a starting price of INR 41.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India) make the new 3 Series the strongest competitor among all its rivals. Offered with efficient, yet, power-packed engine choices, it comes loaded with essential features even in the entry-level Sport Line guise, and if you are after driving pleasure, this 330i M Sport is definitely where the buck stops in this segment.