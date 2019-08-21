Seventh-Gen BMW 3 Series Launched In India At INR 41.40 Lakh

A favourite among those who love to get behind the wheel of their premium sedan, the seventh-gen, 2019 BMW 3 Series will be launched in India today. In its new avatar, the 3 Series has grown slightly bigger in dimensions. It is now 76 mm longer, 16mm wider, and 51 kilos lighter than the previous-gen model. The wheelbase is up by 41mm, translating to more interior space. Just like in the case of all new BMWs, the new kidney-shaped grille is larger than before and the LED headlight design now features sunbed-shaped DRLs.

On the inside, changes are comprehensive, where the centre console, although still angled towards the driver, gets a different design for the AC vents, a new layout for the switches and dials, and a bigger touchscreen which sits pretty close to the all-digital instrument cluster. The 3 Series still retains 50:50 weight distribution and its entire structure is 51% more rigid than the outgoing model.

Under the bonnet, expect BMW to offer one petrol and one diesel motor. The former engine could be offered in 330i guise in the M Sport trim, where the 2.0-litre engine generates 258 PS of peak power and 400 Nm of twist. The diesel, to be offered with the 320d model will also use a 2-litre, turbocharged motor, generating 190 PS of peak power and 400 Nm of twist. Both these engines will come with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The new 3 Series also gets self-levelling hub caps and is more aerodynamic than ever before. Expect the sedan to be offered in Sport & Luxury Line trim levels. Stay tuned and we’ll update this post with live information, straight from the launch event which is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

2:15 PM –

320d to be offered in Luxury and Sport line trims

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel rated for 190 HP at 4,000 rpm and 400 NM between 1,750 and 2,000 rpm

0 – 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds; 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission

Driving Modes – Comfort, Ecopro, Sport and Sport+

Cruise Control with braking function; Launch Control as a standard feature

Luxury Line gets chrome-lined slats on the kidney grille, chrome trim in the centre console area and elsewhere all around the car

Standard LED headlights and Foglights, acoustic glazing on the front windscreen. Heat protection glazing all around

Electrical seat adjustment for driver and passenger, gearshift paddles, ambient lighting, sunroof offered as standard

205W, 10-speaker sound system. Only the Luxury Line gets Apple Car Play though. Luxury Line trim gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 10.25″ HD infotainment display and 12.3″ instrument cluster. 320D Sport gets analogue dials with a horizontal display and an 8.8″ touchscreen for infotainment

Both trim levels are available in Alpine White, Mediterranean Blue and Black Sapphire

17″ alloys come as standard, the Luxury line gets twin-spoke design