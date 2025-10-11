Ultraviolette X47 First Ride Review | Electric Crossover | Loaded Performance & Tech!

Introduction
The Ultraviolette X47 brings a fresh perspective to India’s electric motorcycle scene. Combining adventure-inspired styling with modern tech and strong performance, it sits between a street bike and an adventure tourer, offering style, efficiency, and comfort for riders.
Design and Ergonomics
The X47 features a distinctive adventure-style silhouette with a beak and LED headlamps inspired by the F77. Its dual-purpose tires strike a balance between on- and off-road riding.
- Front 320 mm and rear 210 mm disc brakes with dual-channel ABS
- Crash guard and alloy wheels as standard
- Upright seating and wide handlebars for long-ride comfort
- Provision for top box and side panniers for touring
- USB Type-C port for device charging on the go
Performance and Range
While the motor and battery are derived from the F77, the X47 delivers improved torque at wheel—610 Nm—and 40 PS of power. Riders can opt for a 7 kWh or 10 kWh battery, with the 10 kWh offering up to 323 km IDC range. Real-world range varies based on riding modes:
- Glide mode: ~250–260 km
- Combat mode: ~190 km
- Ballistic mode: ~150 km
The 1.6 kW charger, with boost option, powers 20–80% in 2 hours, enabling manageable long rides
Tech and Features
The X47 is loaded with advanced tech:
- ADAS with rear-facing radar for collision alerts
- Four traction modes for varied terrain
- Optional front and rear dashcam
- Multiple riding modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic
- Onboard charger for faster and convenient charging
Conclusion
The Ultraviolette X47 is a tech-rich, stylish electric crossover with strong performance, comfort, and adventure-ready design, though long trips need range planning. Pre-bookings are open, with deliveries starting October 2025.