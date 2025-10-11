Suzuki Vision e-Sky Concept Revealed: A Peek Into Suzuki’s Entry-Level EV Future

Suzuki Enters the EV Era
Suzuki Motor Corporation has virtually unveiled its Vision e-Sky concept, previewing a new compact battery electric vehicle (BEV) under its “Unique, Smart, Positive” design philosophy. The reveal comes ahead of the Japan Mobility Show 2025, scheduled to commence on October 30, 2025.
The Vision e-Sky is a born-electric concept, designed to give an early look at Suzuki’s future in EVs, particularly for the entry-level segment, where it could also influence Maruti’s electric hatchback strategy for India.
Exterior Styling and Dimensions
The concept adopts tall-boy styling for generous cabin headroom, with a flat nose and tail, and short overhangs for compact urban usability. Key exterior highlights include:
- Matrix-style LED light bar with C-shaped DRLs and primary headlights.
- Floating C-pillar, flush door handles, and aero-friendly wheels.
- Two-tone paint with white roof and blacked-out pillars.
- Roof spoiler with integrated LED brake light and aerodynamic mirrors.
The Vision e-Sky measures 3,395mm long, 1,475mm wide, and 1,625mm high, taller than the Maruti S-Presso but compact enough to offer a spacious cabin.
Interior: Modern and Premium
The interior complements the exterior’s futuristic appeal:
- Squircle steering wheel with integrated multi-function buttons.
- Dual digital screens, with the driver’s display showing battery state, range, speed, and light status.
- Floating dashboard and wraparound cabin design enhance the spacious feel.
- LED light strips across the interior elevate ambience.
- Drive selector positioned below the dashboard for intuitive P, R, N, D transitions.
The cabin uses shades of blue and purple, while the lower front seats and armrests feature beige accents. The split-type front seats add a premium touch. Some control placements, like wing mirror switches, may be adjusted for production models.
Performance and Launch
Suzuki confirms the Vision e-Sky concept offers a claimed range of 270km. The global production model is expected in FY2026, with a Maruti-based version likely for India in 2026-27.
The concept highlights compact, city-friendly design with modern styling and practical range for everyday urban use.
Conclusion
The Vision e-Sky showcases Suzuki’s entry-level EV ambitions, blending style, comfort, and future-ready technology. Launching in FY2026, it promises a smart, efficient, and practical EV for global and Indian markets.