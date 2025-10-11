Renault Kwid E-Tech Unveiled in Brazil: Affordable Urban EV with Modern Tech

Overview
- Compact and practical all-electric hatchback for urban use.
- 26.8kWh battery powering a 48kW motor.
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with modern interior.
- Level 1 ADAS with six airbags for enhanced safety.
Introduction
Renault has officially taken the wraps off the Kwid E-Tech in Brazil — an electric version of its popular hatchback that blends affordability, practicality, and innovation. At a time when EVs are getting larger and more expensive, the Kwid E-Tech brings electric mobility back to the masses with a compact, city-focused approach.
Exterior and Design
The Kwid E-Tech carries a fresh, urban look while keeping its small size for easy city driving.
Key points:
- Front: Closed grille, rocket-shaped DRLs, projector headlights, and front charging port.
- Side: Black wheel arch cladding, dual-tone 14-inch alloys, ORVM indicators.
- Rear: E-Kwid and E-Tech badges mark its electric identity.
The design emphasizes simplicity and aerodynamics, keeping the hatchback practical yet modern.
Interior and Features
Inside, the Kwid E-Tech blends technology with usability.
Highlights:
- 7-inch digital instrument cluster.
- 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
- Console-mounted e-shifter, two USB-C ports, height-adjustable steering wheel.
- Tri-wing AC accents, 290-litre boot.
The cabin is practical, clean, and user-friendly for first-time EV owners.
Performance and Safety
The Kwid E-Tech packs a 26.8kWh battery with a 48kW/113Nm motor, reaching 0–50 km/h in 4.1 seconds and 0–100 km/h in 14.6 seconds, offering lively city performance. Charging is equally convenient:
- 30kW DC fast charging tops up from 15–80% in just 40 minutes.
- 7.4kW AC wallbox does the same in about 2 hours 54 minutes.
On the safety front, it includes Level 1 ADAS with 11 features, six airbags, ISOFIX, hill-start assist, ABS, ESP, and a rear camera — ensuring a confident drive.
Conclusion
The Renault Kwid E-Tech is a refreshing, accessible EV. With its compact size, smart features, efficient powertrain, and Brazilian price of BRL 99,990 (~₹16 lakh), it promises to be an affordable, practical entry-level EV — a strong contender for city commuters in India if launched locally.