TVS Orbiter Review: A Sensible, Feature-Packed EV for Everyday Riders

Quick Overview
- Claimed 158 km range
- Affordable pricing at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, with subsidies lower)
- Packed with smart features – hill-hold, cruise control, SmartXonnect
- Comfortable ergonomics with 34L underseat storage
A New Urban Hero
The TVS Orbiter is the brand’s fresh attempt at delivering a no-nonsense, city-focused electric scooter. Launched at a price of ₹99,900, it undercuts many rivals while offering something they can’t match—class-leading range, practicality, and smart tech. This isn’t a scooter built for speed junkies; instead, it’s tailored for first-time EV buyers, gig workers, and daily commuters who prioritize efficiency and comfort.
Performance & Ride
- Motor & Battery: 2.5 kW hub motor paired with a 3.1 kWh battery.
- Acceleration: 0–40 km/h in 6.8 seconds.
- Top Speed: 68 km/h (City mode), 46 km/h (Eco mode).
- Range: 158 km IDC, with a real-world 90–115 km.
Despite modest numbers, the Orbiter feels brisk up to 60 km/h, climbs gradients confidently, and is perfectly suited for city traffic. Its low running cost of 25–30 paise/km adds to the appeal.
Design & Comfort
The Orbiter carries a boxy, futuristic design with vertical elements, LED DRLs, and quirky dual-tone color options like Neon Sunburst and Stratos Blue. Practicality is where it shines:
- 34L underseat storage – fits two half-face helmets.
- 763 mm seat height – easy for riders of all sizes.
- 165 mm ground clearance & 14-inch front wheel – stable over potholes and speed breakers.
Features & Tech
This scooter is loaded with features you usually see on premium EVs:
- 5.5-inch LCD with Bluetooth SmartXonnect (navigation, call alerts).
- Hill-hold assist and cruise control for stress-free riding.
- Geo-fencing, anti-theft alarm, reverse assist via app integration.
- Dual riding modes (Eco & City) for flexibility.
Final Verdict
The TVS Orbiter is not chasing outright performance—it’s chasing practicality, range, and value. At under ₹1 lakh (before subsidies), it’s a scooter built for the real India: affordable, comfortable, tech-rich, and reliable. If your riding is mostly urban and you value range over speed, the Orbiter is one of the most sensible EV choices in today’s market.