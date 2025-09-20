Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 Pre-Bookings Open Sept 22 – India Launch on Oct 14

Quick Overview
- Pre-launch bookings open 22 September 2025, 12:00 PM via MINI India website and dealerships
- India launch on 14 October 2025
- 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine with all-wheel drive for power and control
- Blends MINI’s iconic driving fun with SUV comfort and practicality
Introduction
BMW Group’s Mini India is stepping up its game with the upcoming launch of the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) ALL4. While the brand has already established itself with the Cooper S hatchback and the Countryman E electric SUV, this new addition promises to bring back the adrenaline-pumping thrills of a high-performance ICE SUV. The big date? October 14th, 2025. And for enthusiasts who don’t want to wait, pre-bookings open on September 22nd at 12 PM across Mini dealerships and the brand’s official website.
Performance That Screams JCW
The JCW badge isn’t just a name—it’s a performance promise. The Countryman JCW ALL4 is powered by a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, producing a thrilling 300 bhp and strong torque delivery. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, it races from 0–100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.
But power isn’t the only highlight. The ALL4 all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction, whether you’re carving through twisty roads or taking on light off-road trails. The sporty setup is further enhanced by:
- Sport mode on transmission
- Aerodynamic JCW wheels
- Performance-focused JCW brakes
- Sporty suspension tuning
This is Mini’s classic “go-kart feeling” reborn in SUV form.
Design and Interior Highlights
The JCW Countryman stands out with sporty styling, including a bold front grille, red JCW accents, and performance-focused alloy wheels. A dual-tone rear bumper with quad exhaust tips completes its athletic look, blending MINI’s signature charm with a high-performance vibe.
Inside, the JCW DNA continues with:
- Red-accented dashboard and sporty upholstery
- JCW-specific graphics on the infotainment system
- Ambient lighting for a dynamic cabin vibe
- Sport pedals and contrast stitching for that performance aura
It’s a cabin that balances premium comfort with a race-bred character.
Pre-Bookings and Availability
Mini India has confirmed that pre-bookings will open from September 22nd through:
- 11 Mini dealerships across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru
- Official Mini India website for online reservations
With the Countryman Electric JCW launch earlier limited to just 20 units, there’s curiosity about how many petrol-powered JCWs will be allocated for India. Pricing is expected to hover around ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Conclusion
The MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 delivers MINI’s performance DNA in a practical SUV form. With pre-bookings starting 22 September and the launch on 14 October, enthusiasts now have an opportunity to experience a stylish, powerful, and capable SUV built for both thrill and everyday comfort.