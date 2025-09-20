Royal Enfield Motorcycles Now Available on Flipkart

Overview:
- Entire Royal Enfield 350cc lineup now listed on Flipkart.
- Launching September 22, 2025 in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
- Buyers get flexible payment options and full GST benefits.
- Delivery and after-sales handled by local authorized dealerships.
Introduction
Royal Enfield, a globally iconic motorcycle brand, is going digital. Partnering with Flipkart, the brand will offer its 350cc range online. From September 22, 2025, buyers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai can purchase their favorite Royal Enfield quickly and conveniently, merging the brand’s heritage with modern shopping ease.
The Full 350cc Lineup Online
For the first time, Royal Enfield is offering its complete 350cc range on an e-commerce platform. This includes:
- Bullet 350 – a timeless classic that has defined generations.
- Classic 350 – retro appeal blended with modern upgrades.
- Hunter 350 – agile and made for urban rides.
- Goan Classic 350 – a stylish twist on the classic design.
- Meteor 350 – a cruiser built for relaxed long-distance journeys.
Why It Matters for Buyers
The collaboration with Flipkart goes beyond just online shopping. It combines the ease of digital access with the assurance of Royal Enfield’s trusted dealer network:
- Book your favorite Royal Enfield model effortlessly on Flipkart.
- Choose from flexible payment plans that suit every budget.
- Enjoy GST savings starting September 22, 2025.
- Receive delivery and after-sales support through authorized Royal Enfield dealers.
This approach ensures a seamless, dependable, and rider-friendly experience from start to finish.
A Step Toward the Future
B. Govindarajan, MD – Eicher Motors Ltd. & CEO – Royal Enfield, said the partnership shows the brand’s focus on accessibility. Starting with five cities and set to expand further, it will make owning a Royal Enfield simpler and more convenient for riders across India.
Conclusion
Royal Enfield’s tie-up with Flipkart starts a new chapter for the brand. By blending its iconic motorcycles with the ease of online buying, ownership is now simpler and faster. With GST benefits, flexible payment options, and support from authorized dealers, Royal Enfield continues to honor its legacy while embracing the future.