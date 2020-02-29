TVS iQube Video Review – Best Electric Scooter?

Joining the growing list of electric scooters, the new TVS iQube marks the Hosur-based manufacturer’s foray into the all-electric space. In this review, we talk about all the specifications and features of the iQube – including its range, top speed, riding modes, power, battery capacity and charging time. Below is the review video:

The TVS iQube is powered by a 2.25 kWh battery pack and comes with two riding modes – Eco and Power. The Li-ion battery though, is non-removable. Its rear wheel is driven by a 4.4 kW electric motor which promises to deliver both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. The iQube claims of a range of 75km in Eco mode and 55 km in Power mode. The top speed in Eco mode is 45 kmph while in power mode it is 78 kmph. The urban commuter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The iQube comes with a product warranty of 3 years or 30 thousand kilometres, while the battery warranty is 3 years or 50,000 km. It comes fitted with 12″ alloy wheels at both ends, wrapped in 90/90 tubeless rubber and offers full-LED lighting, including a frosty, U-shaped LED DRL on the handlebar. Available in Bangalore for now, this all-electric TVS asks for INR 1.15 lakh (On-road).

The scooter consumes 3 units of electricity for a full charge, tips the scales at 118 kilos and offers 157mm of ground clearance. The motor is silent in operation and like all TVS products, is really well built. It handles really well since the suspension is tuned to be on the firmer side. However, we would have liked a slightly softer setup which made the ride a little softer.

Based on TVS’ SmartXonnect platform, the iQube Electric is a connected scooter which like all TVS products, focuses on the fun-to-ride factor. It comes fitted with a TFT cluster which can be paired with the TVS iQube app and offers features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others. Other innovative features include Q-park assist, economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking. The scooter is only available in one colour – striking white.

With its clean and uncomplicated design, the iQube looks stylish, yet, subtle and functional. It can be booked through the website, as well as at select dealerships with a booking amount of INR 5000. The iQube will also be introduced in other parts of the country gradually. In terms of competition, it is up against the Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450.