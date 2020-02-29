TVS iQube App, Colour Display And Connected Features Detailed On Video

The TVS iQube is the manufacturer’s first all-electric product which is now available in Bangalore at an on-road price of INR 1.15 lakh. To be introduced gradually across India in the coming times, the iQube is based on TVS’ SmartXonnect platform. It is a connected scooter and like all TVS products focuses on the fun-to-ride factor. Here’s a video which details its TFT cluster, the TVS iQube app and other features:

The scooter’s connected features’ list includes Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others. Other innovative features include Q-park assist, economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking. The iQube app is available for both Android and Apple phones.

In terms of hardware, the iQube tips the scales at 118 kilos and offers 157mm of ground clearance. It is powered by a 2.25 kWh battery pack and comes with two riding modes – Eco and Power. The Li-ion battery though is non-removable. Its rear wheel is driven by a 4.4 kW electric motor which promises to deliver both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. The iQube claims of a range of 75km in Eco mode and 55 km in Power mode. The top speed in Eco mode is 45 kmph while in power mode it is 78 kmph. The urban commuter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The iQube comes with a product warranty of 3 years or 30 thousand kilometres, while the battery warranty is 3 years or 50,000 km. It comes fitted with 12″ alloy wheels at both ends, wrapped in 90/90 tubeless rubber and offers full-LED lighting, including a frosty, U-shaped LED DRL on the handlebar.