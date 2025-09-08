Triumph Thruxton 400 Ride Review: Retro Charm Meets Modern Muscle

Introduction
Café racers have always carried a certain romance — a mix of retro styling, rebellious spirit, and the thrill of the open road. With the new Thruxton 400, Triumph has bottled that essence and given it a modern twist. Positioned under ₹3 lakh, it promises to be the kind of bike that’s not only stylish but also practical for daily rides. We swung a leg over to see if it lives up to its name.
Design That Turns Heads
One glance and you know this bike means business. The Thruxton 400 has all the hallmarks of a classic café racer — the sculpted tank, compact tail, and low stance. But this isn’t just a throwback. Triumph has added premium touches in build quality and finish, making it feel refined and fresh while keeping its retro charm alive.
Ride & Performance
Fire up the engine and the exhaust note greets you with a growl that’s fun without being intrusive. On the road, the bike feels eager and friendly. The seating position leans slightly sporty but never punishes you, striking a sweet balance between style and comfort.
In traffic, the Thruxton 400 feels nimble, while on highways, it cruises with confidence. Take it through corners and it rewards you with stability and control. The suspension, tuned more towards comfort, makes city commutes smoother yet doesn’t shy away from spirited rides on the weekend.
Practical For Daily Life
Café racers aren’t usually known for practicality, but Triumph has given the Thruxton 400 some everyday appeal. It’s reasonably fuel-efficient, offers multiple colour choices, and has an overall ride quality that won’t wear you out. This is a bike that can be part of your daily routine, not just a Sunday showpiece.
Verdict
The Thruxton 400 enters a competitive space with rivals like the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Honda CB350, and Harley-Davidson X440. Yet it manages to stand apart by being approachable, stylish, and fun to ride.
It may carry retro DNA, but this isn’t a bike stuck in the past. It’s a café racer that you can actually live with every day — and that makes it one of Triumph’s most exciting offerings yet.
Check Out – Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched in India at ₹2.74 Lakh