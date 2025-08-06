Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched in India at ₹2.74 Lakh with 42PS Punch

4-Point Overview
- A classic, redefined – Triumph brings back the iconic Thruxton name with a fresh, modern 398cc twist.
- Top-tier performance – Packs a punch with a 42PS engine and an exciting top-end rush.
- Café racer styling, done right – Clip-on bars, sculpted tank, and bullet seat cowl scream heritage with modern flair.
- Great value for money – Priced at ₹2.74 lakh, it blends style, performance, and quality like few others.
Introduction
Triumph Motorcycles has done something special. The British brand has taken one of its most iconic names – Thruxton – and given it a modern, lightweight revival. Say hello to the Triumph Thruxton 400, a motorcycle that nods to its legendary past while speaking directly to today’s younger riders. With India as the first market to get it and a price tag of just ₹2.74 lakh, this is more than just a launch—it’s a statement.
Born to Turn Heads
You can spot a Thruxton from a mile away—and the 400 continues that tradition. Low clip-on handlebars, a perfectly sculpted fuel tank, and that sharp bullet-style seat cowl come together to give it a bold, unmistakable look. It doesn’t try too hard—it just is. It looks fast, feels premium, and oozes character. This isn’t a design born in a lab—it’s inspired by decades of motorcycling culture and Triumph’s racing DNA.
Bold, Loud, or Understated? There’s a Shade for Every Rider
Whether you like to make a bold entrance or keep things subtle, the Thruxton 400 has a colour that fits just right. Lava Red Gloss is for those who love the spotlight, Metallic Racing Yellow brings all the energy, Pearl Metallic White keeps it clean and timeless, and Phantom Black? That’s your go-to for stealth mode cool. These aren’t just paint options — they’re personalities on wheels.
Small Engine, Big Attitude
Don’t let the “400” badge fool you. The 398cc TR-Series engine is all about fun. It pushes out 42PS, and what really stands out is how it performs when the revs climb. It’s got a lively top-end, and the throttle response is crisp and confidence-inspiring.
More importantly, Triumph hasn’t just dropped a good engine into an old frame. They’ve built a dedicated chassis, reworked the suspension, and tuned it for a more involved ride. Whether you’re commuting or weekend-cruising, the Thruxton 400 invites you to push it a little more, lean in harder, and smile wider.
Modern where it matters
Even with its retro vibe, the Thruxton 400 is no dinosaur. It comes equipped with:
- Switchable traction control that adapts to the rider’s needs and road conditions.
- A torque-assist clutch, which takes the fatigue out of stop-start traffic.
- Ride-by-wire throttle, giving you precise control and smoother acceleration.
You get the feeling that everything here is designed to make the rider feel in command, not overwhelmed. It’s usable, approachable, and still feels every bit like a Triumph.
For India, from Triumph (and Bajaj)
India’s two-wheeler market is growing fast, and Triumph has clearly taken notice. Built in partnership with Bajaj, the Thruxton 400 follows in the footsteps of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. And now, with this café racer addition, Triumph is offering something that’s stylish, aspirational, and still attainable.
And the best part? This is only the beginning. A global rollout is planned, but India gets the first ride.
Specification Table
|Feature
|Details
|Model Name
|Triumph Thruxton 400
|Launch Price
|₹2,74,137 (ex-showroom, India)
|Engine Type
|TR-Series 398cc, single-cylinder
|Max Power Output
|42PS
|Styling
|Café Racer – Clip-ons, Bullet Seat Cowl
|Frame & Chassis
|Dedicated chassis with revised suspension
|Top-End Performance
|Best-in-class in 400cc segment
|Rider Aids
|Ride-by-wire throttle, Traction Control
|Clutch System
|Torque-assist clutch
|Tech Highlights
|Switchable rider aids, premium finish
|Colour Options
|Lava Red Gloss, Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black, and Metallic Racing Yellow
|Service Interval
|Class-leading, low maintenance
|Launch Market
|India (global launch to follow)
Conclusion
The Triumph Thruxton 400 is everything a modern-day café racer should be—it’s light, fast, stylish, and just raw enough to feel alive beneath you. For riders who’ve always dreamed of owning a Triumph but thought it was out of reach, this is the one to get. And for those who love motorcycles with a soul, this one’s got it in spades.
At just over ₹2.74 lakh, the Thruxton 400 offers a unique mix of character, capability, and value. It’s not just a motorcycle—it’s your entry ticket to a lifestyle, to a community, and to the joy of riding something that looks as good as it feels.