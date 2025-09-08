Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: A Luxury SUV That Goes the Distance

Quick Takeaways
- First Mercedes SUV on the all-new MB.EA electric platform.
- Up to 713km of driving range on a single charge.
- A jaw-dropping 39-inch Hyperscreen dominates the cabin.
- Packed with comfort, space, and next-gen driver tech.
Introduction
Mercedes-Benz has just pulled the wraps off the GLC EV at the Munich Motor Show, and it’s more than just another addition to the brand’s electric line-up. This SUV feels like a statement: luxury and long-distance range can coexist in the electric age.
Set to go on sale globally in 2026, the GLC EV steps in as the successor to the EQE SUV and aims straight at rivals like the BMW iX3. But Mercedes isn’t simply chasing the competition — it’s setting new benchmarks.
Power and Range That Matter
When people think of EVs, the first question is always about range. Mercedes seems to have cracked the code here. The GLC 400 4MATIC variant delivers an astonishing 713km on the WLTP cycle, which is enough to silence range anxiety for good.
Buyers get two choices at launch:
- GLC 300+ (RWD) with a single motor pushing out 374hp.
- GLC 400 4MATIC (AWD) with dual motors making 489hp and a top speed of 210kph.
Charging is equally impressive. Thanks to 330kW fast charging, the SUV can add 303km of range in just 10 minutes — that’s a coffee break worth taking. A 10–80% charge takes just under 25 minutes, and with bidirectional charging, the GLC can even power your home or send energy back to the grid.
Design That Demands Attention
Mercedes knows design is as important as performance. The GLC EV wears a face that blends futuristic flair with brand heritage. Its grille features 942 glowing dots surrounding the iconic three-pointed star, while the headlights and taillights sparkle with star-shaped LEDs.
A sloping roofline, aerodynamic details, and a drag coefficient of 0.26 give it a sleek, modern profile. Buyers can pick 20-inch wheels as standard or go bold with 21s. It’s an SUV that looks as good pulling up at a luxury hotel as it does gliding down the autobahn.
Inside: Tech Meets Comfort
Hop in, and the first thing you’ll notice is the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen — the largest Mercedes has ever built. Stretching across the entire dashboard, it merges driver, infotainment, and passenger displays into a single piece of curved glass.
Running on the new MB.OS system, it’s smarter, cleaner, and packed with AI-driven features. From streaming apps like Disney+ to over-the-air updates, it feels more like a high-end gadget than a car screen.
But Mercedes hasn’t forgotten about usability. Listening to customer feedback, they’ve brought back physical buttons and rollers for key functions like volume and cruise control. And for eco-conscious buyers, there’s even a certified Vegan Package, making the GLC the first car to offer a fully certified vegan interior.
Comfort is another highlight. The EV’s longer wheelbase means more space — 47mm of extra rear legroom and 17mm more headroom. There’s a roomy 570-litre boot that expands to 1,740 litres, plus a handy 128-litre frunk up front. Suspension tech borrowed from the S-Class ensures a smooth, plush ride, while rear-axle steering adds agility in city traffic.
Smarter and Safer Than Ever
The GLC EV introduces MB.DRIVE, a driver-assistance suite that uses cameras, radars, and sensors to make journeys safer and less stressful. From cooperative steering to adaptive braking, the system feels like a co-pilot always ready to step in. And because it’s updateable over the air, it will only get smarter with time.
Mercedes is also innovating in charging convenience with MB.CHARGE Public. This service allows drivers to reserve charging slots ahead of time, a small but game-changing feature that could save EV owners from the dreaded “all chargers occupied” scenario.
Conclusion
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is more than just figures on a spec sheet — it’s a bold step toward redefining what luxury in an electric SUV should feel like. With a remarkable 713km range, lightning-fast charging, and a cabin that fuses futuristic tech with everyday comfort, it’s clear Mercedes isn’t just making an EV — it’s shaping the future of premium driving.
From the illuminated grille that makes a statement, to the giant Hyperscreen that turns the cabin into a digital lounge, right down to the ability to power your own home, the GLC EV delivers the complete package. It’s practical, stylish, and sustainable, all without compromising on what makes a Mercedes special.
Simply put, this isn’t just another SUV — it’s the kind of electric Mercedes you’ll actually look forward to living with every single day.