Tata Sierra 1.5 TGDi Turbo Petrol Review: Old Soul, New Strength

The Tata Sierra is back and it feels special the moment you look at it. This is not just another mid-size SUV. It brings back a name that many people grew up admiring, but now with modern tech, more space and a powerful new turbo petrol engine.
Engine and performance
At the heart of the new Sierra is a 1.5 litre TGDi turbo petrol engine. It makes around 160 PS and 250 Nm, which is not too weak for daily driving as well as highway use. Power delivery is smooth and easy, not aggressive. There is very little turbo lag and the engine is relaxed even at low speeds. An automatic gearbox will be available and that suits the character of this SUV well.
It’s also worth noting that the Sierra will be available with two other engine options – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre Kryojet turbo diesel. However, for this review, we drove and evaluated the 1.5-litre TGDi turbo petrol variant.
Space and Comfort
One of the biggest things that the Sierra has is space. Thanks to its long wheelbase, the cabin has a wide-open feeling. The rear seat is particularly impressive, with plenty of leg room, headroom and back rest support. Three adults can be seated comfortably for long trips.
The boot is large and practical, making the Sierra is a good choice for family travel.
Design and Features
The design is faithful to the original Sierra, particularly the large glass area and solid SUV look. At the same time it is modern with LED lighting and clean lines.
Inside, the Sierra feels the best. Soft-touch materials are used in a lot of places and the the layout looks clean and simple. The triple-screen arrangement is distinctive and makes the cabin futuristic.
Key features include:
- Panoramic sunroof
- 360-degree camera
- Ventilated front seats
- Connected car tech
- ADAS safety features
- Premium sound system
- Wireless charging
Ride, Handling, and Safety
Ride comfort is excellent. The suspension absorbs bad roads easily and hence is ideal for Indian conditions. Steering is light and easy, and is more geared toward comfort rather than sporty driving.
The Sierra is build on a strong platform and should score well in crash tests. An AWD option is also planned for higher variants which will include some light off-road ability.
Final Words
The new Tata Sierra is calm, comfortable, spacious and well thought out. It is not attempting to be flashy or sporty. Instead, it is concerned with comfort, safety, and everyday use. For buyers who want a family SUV with character and space, the Sierra seems like a very honest and sensible choice.