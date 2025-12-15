Tata Sierra Accomplished & Accomplished+ Prices Revealed: Full Range From Rs 11.49 Lakh to Rs 21.29 Lakh

Tata Motors is now announced the prices of the Accomplished and Accomplished+ of the new Sierra, completing the full price list of the SUV. With this update, buyers finally get a clear picture of where the top trims stand in Tata’s lineup.
The Accomplished variant is priced at Rs. 17.99 lakh, while the Accomplished+ starts from Rs. 20.29 lakh and goes up to Rs. 21.29 lakh, all prices ex showroom. The Sierra range overall begins from Rs. 11.49 lakh with Smart+ trim.
The return of the Sierra name has aroused much interest. It combines nostalgia with a modern design and a long list of features. With the prices of the higher trims now out, Tata has staked out a place for the Sierra as a serious contender in the midsize SUV space.
Variant-wise Price Table
Engine and gearbox choices
The Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants have several powertrain options.
Buyers can choose from
- Naturally aspirated petrol 1.5 Litre with manual or automatic transmission
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol with automatic transmission
- 1.5 litre diesel with manual or automatic transmission
The naturally aspirated petrol is restricted to the Accomplished trim. The Accomplished+ is more focused on the more powerful turbo petrol and diesel options.
Features that stand out
These top trims are where the Sierra really feels premium.
Key highlights include
- Triple screen dashboard layout
- Level 2 ADAS safety features
- 12 speaker JBL sound system
- Memory powered driver seat
- Ventilated front seats
- Heads up display
- Panoramic sunroof
- 360 degree camera
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
- Powered tailgate
- Dual zone climate control
- Connected car technology
The cabin is spacious, modern and well equipped, obviously targeting buyers who want a tech heavy SUV.
Market positioning
The Sierra takes on such popular SUVs as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder and Honda Elevate. With its feature list and wide range of engine options, Tata is targeting both comfort focused buyers and those who want performance and safety.
Conclusion
With the Accomplished and Accomplished+ prices coming out now, the Tata Sierra story seems complete. It has powerful engines, contemporary technology and a familiar name that many remember fondly. For buyers searching for a well-equipped midsize SUV with multiple choices, the Sierra now proves a strong case.