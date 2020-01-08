Suzuki Access 125 BS6 Video Review: Mileage, Performance, Comfort And Every Other Detail

A popular scooter in the 125cc space, the Suzuki Access 125 BS6 is now available at dealerships in two variants – Standard and Special. The former offers the choice of alloy wheels with a drum brake, alloy wheels with a disc brake and steel wheels with a drum brake, while the latter is available with alloy wheels as standard and offers the choice of a front disc or drum brake. The scooter will be available in five colours – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No. 2, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. Prices for the standard variant of the BS-6 Suzuki Access 125 start at INR 64,800 (ex-showroom Delhi), whereas the Special Edition will be available at a starting price of INR 68,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s our video review:

The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a fuel-injected engine which cranks out 8.7ps@6750rpm, 10Nm@5500rpm and is now more fuel-efficient. Performance from the engine is still sprightly and we easily managed to clock 100 km/h on the speedometer. The engine is butter smooth throughout its operating range and the suspension aids the sporty performance of that motor. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Access 125 BS6 can return up to 55 km/l in the city and 65 km/l on the open road, if the rider is sensible with throttle inputs.

The seat is now longer and even more comfortable than the BS4 version. The LED headlight offers strong illumination and surprised us with its performance. In terms of ride quality, the Suzuki Access 125 BS6 is still a very comfortable scooter and the flat seat offers generous room to move around. Under the seat, there is 22.6 litres of space, an increment of 1.6 litres and the fuel filler cap is now above the taillight, with a lockable lid. The Access 125 BS6 is also equipped with Combined Brake System (CBS) that permits to operate both brakes only by the left lever and reduces braking distance in certain conditions.

The combi-meter gets an ECO light whose brightness can be adjusted and the digital display includes an odometer, a trip meter, settings for the ECO light’s brightness and battery voltage. For those who would like to know, the Access 125 BS6 still comes fitted with a kick lever. The scooter also gets a USB socket on the front apron which is offered as standard on the Special variant and can be fitted as an accessory on the Standard version. Compared to the Activa 125 BS6, the Access 125 BS6 might lack the features in terms of silent start and a comprehensive trip computer, but makes up for it in the everyday performance that it offers. It costs less compared to the Honda and if a value-for-money, well-built, comfortable and fun-to-ride 125cc scooter which is styled to be democratic is on your mind, you can’t go wrong with the Access 125 BS6.