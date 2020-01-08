Skoda Vision IN To Preview The Brand’s First Built-For-India SUV; Exterior Sketches Revealed

Skoda India has revealed two exterior design sketches which provide a first impression of the new Skoda Vision IN. The 4.26-metre-long (approximately) concept study will preview the mid-size SUV, designed especially for the Indian market, at the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi (5 to 12 February). Mass production of this new Skoda will begin in 2020-21.

The first design sketch previews the fascia of the concept study, which appears aggressive and in typical SUV style, is upright. Along with the solid ribs on the grille, wide bonnet and sharp styling elements, the Vision IN cuts a rather mean picture, which does look intimidating. The upper, very flat units of the split headlights progress directly to the grille. Beneath is a robustly designed front apron with large side air intakes and a massive front spoiler made of aluminium.

The second sketch illustrates a clearly structured, distinctive rear with sharply contoured, three-dimensional rear lights; an additional horizontal light strip connects the reflectors. Illuminated Skoda lettering is positioned in the centre of the rear and an aluminium diffuser is integrated into the rear apron underneath. Overall, the appearance is tight and contemporary, and if the production version manages to appear anything like this, we’re sure this Skoda will win many hearts with its design alone.

Prior to this, Skoda had shared a sketch of the interior, where a large infotainment screen takes centre stage and is flanked by a digital display (virtual cockpit in Skoda lingo) which sits behind a sporty steering wheel. The dashboard design includes a large central panel which dips in the centre and overall, usage of contrasting colours and contemporary design for various bits present a modern picture. However, these are mere sketches and we hope in the real world, the production version does look striking like the vehicle in these images. Upon launch, we expect this new Skoda to compete against the likes of the Creta, the Seltos, the Harrier, the Hector and the new Mahindra XUV500.

Also Read: Skoda India Teases The New vRS; To Be Launched Soon

As part of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, Skoda Auto is leading the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands in the Indian sub-continent. Several Skoda and Volkswagen models will be created based on the MQB A0 IN variant of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which the Czech car manufacturer is developing with a focus on India and Indian customers. The new localised MQB A0 IN platform is being showcased for the first time in the Skoda Vision IN.