Audi India Appoints New Dealer In Kolkata

Gearing up to introduce the flagship Q8 SUV in a week’s time from now, Audi India has announced its association with Adventure Auto Car India Limited, part of the Motherson Group, for Audi Kolkata. With this appointment, Audi India will look to strengthen its presence in Eastern India, catering to demands of customers in the state of West Bengal and the ones surrounding it. Customers can call +91-9830400062 for sales related enquiries or alternatively visit the Audi Kolkata Experience Centre at Taj Bengal in Kolkata to experience the best that Audi has to offer.

Customers can call +91-6292206230, +91-833484200 or the Audi India helpline for all service related queries. The service facility is located at ‘Audi Service Kolkata’, B3-57A, New Budge Budge Trunk Road, Maheshtala, Kolkata 700141. Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is focused on growing its market presence and expanding its customer base in the Eastern part of India. Kolkata is an extremely important market for the brand. The appointment of Adventure Auto Car India Limited will help aid customers’ demands in this region. Customers are always at the core of what we do and we are extremely happy to associate with Adventure Auto Car India Limited, part of the Motherson Group, which has to its name decades of automotive experience in the Indian market.”

Audi’s latest introduction in the Indian car space was the new A6 sedan, which received comprehensive updates, both on the outside and within the cabin. This new model comes equipped with features like the Audi Virtual Cockpit, dual touchscreen displays in the centre console, driver-assist features and lots more. The car also gets MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology that runs via the alternator starter and an additional lithium-ion battery with a 12V subsystem. Offered in two variants, prices for the new Audi A6 start from INR 54,20,000 (ex-showroom, India). The sedan is offered with a 2.0-litre, BS6 petrol engine which makes 245 HP and 370 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a 7-speed S-Tronic transmission. It can propel the car from 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds. Only one engine is on offer.