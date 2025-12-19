JSW-MG Motor India Confirms Price Hike of Up to 2% from January 2026

Buying an MG car in India may soon cost a little more. JSW-MG Motor India has confirmed that it will revise prices across its lineup by up to 2 percent, from 1 January 2026. The move is part of the annual price adjustment of the brand and follows similar decisions by other carmakers in the market.
According to the company, the hike will be applicable to all MG models which are available on sale in India. However, the exact hike will vary depending on the model and variant. MG is supposed to share detailed variant-wise price lists sometime early next month.
Like most manufacturers, MG says the revision is because of rising input costs and greater economic pressures. Factors such as rising raw material prices, rising operational costs, and currency fluctuations are still having an impact on the auto industry and periodic price corrections are inevitable.
What does this mean for buyers?
For customers who have been planning on buying an MG vehicle, this change means that buying before the end of December could help save some money. Even though the hike is restricted to 2 percent, the impact could be felt even on the higher-priced variants.
Here’s a brief look at what’s happening:
- Prices to increase by as much as 2 percent
- Applicable to all India lineup of MG
- New prices from January 1st 2026
- Details of variants to be announced soon
Reason cited: rising costs and market conditions
What about the MG Hector facelift?
MG recently introduced the facelifted Hector, which got subtle changes on the exterior and updated interior themes. It now comes with features such as large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, automatic climate control, powered and ventilated front seats.
The Hector facelift is currently available in petrol variants but diesel versions have been put on hold for the time being. MG has confirmed that diesel options will be back sometime in 2026.
At present, the prices of Hector facelift starts from Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh. The three-row Hector Plus is available at Rs 17.29 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh. It remains to be seen whether these models will be changed in price immediately or if the changes will be made later.
A familiar trend in the industry
MG’s announcement comes as no surprise. Many car brands are updating prices at the start of a new year and 2026 is proving to be no different. With costs always on the rise, such updates have become part of the yearly cycle for the auto industry.
Final Thoughts
The price increase ahead may be a small one, but it is significant for those buyers who are carefully monitoring their budgets. If you’ve been thinking about coming home with an MG, December may be the right time to move. From January onwards, MG cars will have slightly higher price tags – a reminder that timing can make a real difference when buying a new car.