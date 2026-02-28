MG Majestor First look: Big Size, Big Presence, Big Ambitions

Some cars try to impress with features. Some try to look tough. The MG Majestor attempts to do both at the same time. From the moment you see it, this SUV feels like it wants to dominate the road and still keep the family comfortable.
This is MG’s largest SUV yet. It sits above the Gloster and it certainly plays in the full-size premium SUV space. The size alone gives it strong presence, especially from the front.
The front grille is tall and wide, with vertical LED DRLs and split headlamp layout. The bonnet is high, the lines are sharp and the stance is upright. It appears serious and built for rough use. Large wheels, thick cladding and a long body add to that tough look.
Key exterior highlights
- Massive front grille featuring LED DRLs
- 19 or 20 inch alloy wheels
- High ground clearance around 215 mm
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Powered tailgate with hands-free function
The Majestor is over 5 metres in length. That extra length is useful inside. The cabin is wide and airy with large windows and good headroom across all rows.
Interior highlights include
- 12.3 inch touchscreen, digital cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated and massaging front seats
- 12 speaker JBL audio system
- Ambient lighting with multiple colours
There are 6 and 7 seat configurations. The second row has good space and sliding seats. The third row is best for short to medium trips with its own AC vents and cup holders.
The SUV is driven by a 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine. It generates about 215 hp and 478 Nm of torque and is mated to a 8 speed automatic gearbox .The engine is refined and quiet inside the cabin. Buyers can select between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models.
Off-road ability is a strong point. The Majestor has several terrain modes, crawl control, and something rare in this segment: front, rear and centre locking differentials. This makes it much more capable than most luxury SUVs.
Safety and tech include
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360 degree camera
- Multiple airbags
- Stability control, hill assist
- Tyre pressure monitoring
Expect it to be priced between Rs 38 to 40 lakh with higher variants going close to Rs 48 lakh. Pre-bookings are already open with benefits such as extended warranty and roadside assistance for early buyers.
Verdict
The MG Majestor is not attempting to overthrow the Fortuner’s reputation. It offers something else. More space, more features, stronger off-road hardware and a daring design. For buyers who want size, comfort and capability in one package, the Majestor brings a serious alternative to the table.