Mini Cooper S Victory Edition Bookings Open in India

Mini india has opened pre launch bookings for Cooper S Victory edition. Bookings started from February 27 and only a few units will be available in the country. This means interested buyers will need to act fast, as availability will be tight.
The Victory Edition is based on the three door Mini Cooper S with JCW Pack. It celebrates Mini’s famous victory at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally which helped shape the brand’s motorsport identity.
Visually this special edition is easy to spot.
Some of the key exterior highlights are
- Exclusive Chili Red paint
- White racing stripe from the bonnet to the back
- White number 52 decals on the doors and rear pillars
- Option of white roof or black roof with twin pane sunroof
- Two tone 18 inch alloy wheels
- Twin bubble rear spoiler
- Central exhaust under the rear diffuser
- Red 1965 Victory Edition marking below rear windscreen
The number 52 is a direct reference to the race car that won the rally in 1965. Even the pattern inside the number has a motorsport inspired finish to it, which makes the details feel well thought out.
Inside, the Victory Edition continues the special theme with meaningful touches. It gets edition specific interior detailing including Victory Edition badging and bespoke trim elements that set it apart from the standard Cooper S. The sporty cabin layout of the JCW Pack is the same, with a driver-focused dashboard, premium materials and signature Mini design elements that fans know well.
Mechanically, nothing is changing. It retains the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 204hp and 300Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and sporty package as the standard Cooper S JCW Pack. The emphasis here is on character and heritage rather than more power.
Mini has not announced pricing yet. Final details on deliveries and specifications will be released closer to launch. Bookings can be made at authorised Mini dealerships all over India.
It is worth noting that globally, the Victory Edition of 1965 will be offered with both combustion and electric powertrains. However, India will be receiving only the petrol powered Cooper S version with the JCW Pack.
This Victory Edition puts history on the modern road. It retains the fun, the performance and the charm that Mini is known for, while offering fans a rare opportunity to own a little piece of racing history.