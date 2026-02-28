Triumph confirms new 350cc motorcycles for India in April 2026

Bajaj Auto has confirmed that new Triumph motorcycles with engines under 350cc will arrive in India in April 2026. The confirmation came directly from Rajiv Bajaj, MD and CEO of Bajaj Auto and it explains the reason why big changes are coming to the Triumph lineup.
Right now Triumph sells only 400cc motorcycles in India. These include the Speed 400, Scrambler 400X, Speed T4 and Thruxton 400. With the new GST rules, bikes with a capacity of more than 350cc attract a much higher tax of 40 percent. That makes pricing difficult, especially in a market where value matters a lot.
To deal with this, Triumph and Bajaj are moving below 350cc mark. This move allows the bikes to fall under the lower tax slab of 18 percent. That alone can make a big difference to showroom prices and monthly EMI numbers.
The upcoming new Triumph 350 motorcycles will not be made from scratch. They will be based on the existing 399cc single cylinder engine. The bore or stroke is expected to be reduced to keep the capacity a little under 350cc. Power is likely to drop slightly but the emphasis will be on smooth delivery and everyday usability.
What to expect from new Triumph 350 range
- Engine based on existing 400cc platform
- Lower displacement to allow under 350cc rules
- Slight drop in peak power
- Better pricing because of reduced GST
- India specific tuning possible
This move also raises questions about the future of the current 400cc bikes. They may carry on as export models, while India gets the 350cc range as a separate lineup.
Competition will be intense. The Triumph 350 will be going straight against bikes like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which already dominates this space. Mileage, service reach and long term costs will be just as important as brand image.
Similar changes are expected for KTM 390 models and Bajaj’s own 400cc bikes in the future.
For buyers this update means more choice, better pricing and a Triumph badge that fits Indian roads and wallets more comfortably. The launch in April should finally demonstrate how well this plan works in the real world.