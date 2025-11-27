Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition First Look Review – New Racing-Themed SUV With Bold Styling & Big EV Performance

Mahindra has revealed something quite special with the BE 6 Formula E Edition. This is a version for those who like their motorsport, especially Formula E, and the way it looks says that loud and clear. It’s not some wild concept or a one-off show car but a proper road-ready electric SUV carrying a strong racing theme right from the outside to the cabin.
The Formula E Edition comes in two versions, priced at Rs 23.69 lakh for FE2 and Rs 24.49 lakh for FE3. Both versions share the same battery and motor setup, and the main differences are in equipment. For example, the FE3 gets adaptive suspension and carpet lighting.
Design and Exterior
The SUV comes across as very different from the standard BE 6. Colour options include black, orange and red along with white, accents are all done in a very thoughtful manner. The front stands out because of round LED headlamps and a reworked bumper. Mahindra has added 12 stripes on the bumper to represent its 12 seasons in Formula E, which is a neat touch.
Some of the key exterior highlights include:
- Subtle white outlines around the headlamps
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Firestorm Orange touches around the body
- Orange-painted brake calipers
- FIA and Formula E badges
- A sporty spoiler and special motorsport decals
These elements all combine well to give the SUV a real, strong motorsport-inspired identity without overdoing it.
Interior and Features
The theme continues inside the cabin with orange highlights around the steering wheel, start button, and stitching across the seats. Also, the Formula E branding on the backrests of the seats extends to the seatbelts themselves.
Inside, the salient features are:
- Dual super screens
- Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio with Dolby Atmos
- Snapdragon 8155 chipset
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Terrain-style illuminated panel
- Aluminium pedals with rubber studs
It feels sporty but also quite premium, the touches of orange brightening up the otherwise dark interior.
Performance
Mahindra hasn’t made major mechanical changes for this edition, and that’s fine because the SUV already boasts strong numbers. It uses a 79 kWh battery paired with a 210 kW motor that makes 282 bhp.
Performance figures are:
- 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds
- 202 km/h top speed
- Up to 500 km real-world range
It’s quick enough, always responsive, and tuned for punchy torque in the “Race Mode”, adding to the flavour of Formula E.
Safety & Technology
Safety has not been compromised. You get six airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, a stiff body structure, and all-wheel disc brakes with brake-by-wire. The connectivity is also pretty advanced, with 5G support onboard.
Special Benefits for Early Buyers
First 999 customers get some unique perks:
- Personalised racing number decals
- Collector’s memorabilia
- A track-day experience with Kush Maini
- A chance to win a trip to the London E-Prix 2026 with paddock access
This will make early units more exciting and collectible.
Conclusion
The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition is a bold step. In a single electric SUV, it melds motorsport style, strong performance, and an encyclopedic feature list. It’s fun, different, and full of character. And for buyers wanting something sporty and EV-focused with that touch of racing heritage, this edition adds a lot of appeal without trying too hard.