Honda CB350 H’ness New Colour Scheme Leaked, Launch Expected Soon

A new look for the Honda CB350 H’ness has come out before its official reveal, and it already feels more premium than before. The bike has always had a strong road presence, and this new colour adds a richer and more classic touch.
New Colour Details
The leaked image shows a fresh paint scheme that stands out clearly.
- Metallic maroon base shade
- Gold pinstriping on tank and panels
- Gloss finish for a premium look
- Possible Special Edition badging
This combination gives the bike a more old school feel while still looking clean and modern. It looks similar in approach to what Honda did with the Honda CB350C Special Edition.
Where It Was Seen
The new colour was spotted in an Instagram post shared by a BigWing dealer. It was part of a ride event update from BigWing Bengaluru, planned for Mandharagiri Hill on 19 April 2026. The post showed multiple Honda bikes, where one CB350 H’ness was in the usual grey shade, while another featured this new colour, which is not part of the current lineup.
Current Variants And Colours
The CB350 H’ness is offered in multiple trims, and each variant comes with its own set of colours. The DLX trim is available in Grey and Pearl Igneous Black shades. Moving up, the DLX Pro gets options like Red Metallic, Grey and Black. The top DLX Pro Chrome variant stands out with Blue Chrome, Grey Chrome and Black finishes. These Chrome versions also get extra chrome elements and unique graphics, which give the bike a more premium look.
What Could Change
This new version is expected to be a Special Edition model.
- Likely based on DLX Pro variant
- New paint with gold detailing
- Possible Special Edition badges
- Minor visual updates only
No major design change is expected in the body shape or parts.
Engine And Hardware
The bike is expected to stay the same mechanically.
- 348.36 cc single cylinder engine
- Air cooled setup
- Power around 20.7 bhp
- Torque around 30 Nm
- 5 speed gearbox
- Assist and slipper clutch
There are no signs of any engine or performance update.
Launch Timeline
As mentioned earlier, the bike has already been seen in an official post, which usually means launch is close.
- Launch expected in coming weeks
- May come at slight price increase
- Will sit above regular variants