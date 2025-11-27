Tesla Sets Up a Game-Changing Facility in Gurugram — Full Sales & Service in One Place

Tesla has inaugurated a new facility in Gurugram, and this one is rather different from anything the brand has set up in India so far. It’s called the Tesla Centre, and the idea is simple — everything a Tesla owner or buyer needs can now be found under one roof. The centre is located at Orchid Business Park and will be open to the public starting 27 November.
Tesla says this place is supposed to make things easier for people in and around North India. Anyone who walks in gets to check out the car, learn more about the EV tech, speak to the team, take a test drive, get their car serviced, or even charge it on the spot. Well, it’s basically a single point where all Tesla-related work can happen without having to move around.
The Model Y, currently the only Tesla sold in India, will be on display inside the facility. The centre also has V4 Superchargers, so owners can come in and top up their cars anytime. Tesla said it chose Gurugram as the location for its latest outlet since the company has seen growing interest from this region after entering the Indian market early this year.
Over the past few months, Tesla has been expanding step by step. Since its India entry in July 2025, it has opened Experience Centres in Mumbai and Delhi, apart from three public charging points. Soon another charging site at One Horizon in Gurugram will go live. When that happens, Tesla will have four charging locations in India with a total of 16 Superchargers and 10 Destination Chargers spread across these places.
As for the Model Y itself, it continues to be Tesla’s most popular car globally. In India, prices start from Rs 59.89 lakh. The SUV comes in two versions:
- Rear-Wheel Drive – 500 km range (WLTP), 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds
- Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – 661 km range (WLTP), 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds
Both models have the same top speed of 201 km/h. Tesla has confirmed that if someone places an order now, delivery will happen before the end of this year.
Ordering the car is a pretty straightforward process online. Clients will need to put in an order deposit of rRs 22,220, as well as a Rs 50,000 administration/ service fee. The configuration, all the way to the paperwork, can be done on the brand’s official website.
With this new Tesla Centre, the company is trying to make ownership more easy and familiar for Indian buyers. Everything is under one roof now, rather than juggling between different locations for service, test drives or delivery.
In other words, Tesla wants this place to become the go-to spot for anyone who’s interested in the brand or already owns one of its cars. The opening of the Gurugram facility represents another small but important step in Tesla’s gradual expansion across India. And with more charging stations and experience centres on the way, it is clear that the company is slowly setting up the foundation it needs for the future.