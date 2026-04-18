Pre-Facelift Skoda Kushaq Gets Up To Rs 3 Lakh Off In April 2026

Skoda has started offering strong discounts across its range right after the launch of the updated Kushaq. The biggest benefit is clearly on the older stock, especially the MY25 Kushaq, where the price cut is quite noticeable.
The pre facelift Kushaq is now available with total benefits going up to Rs 3 lakh. This includes multiple offers combined, making it one of the highest discounts seen on this SUV so far.
Here is how the offers are structured
- Cash discount up to Rs 2 lakh
- Exchange bonus up to Rs 50,000
- Corporate or loyalty benefit up to Rs 50,000
The earlier price of this model was between Rs 10.61 lakh and Rs 18.43 lakh. With these offers, the effective price drops a lot, depending on the variant and location.
There are also benefits on early MY26 units, but they are lower
- Total benefits up to Rs 1.05 lakh
- Cash discount around Rs 30,000
- Exchange bonus around Rs 25,000
- Corporate or loyalty benefit up to Rs 50,000
The facelift version is priced slightly higher, starting from Rs 10.69 lakh and going up to Rs 18.99 lakh.
Other Skoda Cars Also Get Offers
The discounts are not limited to just the Kushaq. Other models in the lineup also come with benefits for April.
Kodiaq offers
- Up to Rs 3.5 lakh on MY25 units
- Includes Rs 2 lakh cash discount
- Exchange bonus of Rs 50,000
- Corporate or loyalty benefit up to Rs 1 lakh
MY26 Kodiaq units get lower benefits of around Rs 1.5 lakh in total.
Slavia offers
- Up to Rs 1.05 lakh on MY25 models
- Cash discount around Rs 30,000
- Exchange bonus of Rs 25,000
- Corporate or loyalty benefit up to Rs 50,000
MY26 models gets slightly reduced benefits
- Cash discount around Rs 25,000
- Similar exchange bonus
- Lower loyalty benefit
Kylaq offers
- Up to Rs 75,000 on MY25 and early MY26 units
- Cash discount up to Rs 50,000
- Exchange bonus of Rs 15,000
- Corporate or loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000
Newer units get smaller offers compared to older stock.
Important Details
- Discounts depend on city and stock
- Not all variants may be available
- Dealer confirmation is important before booking
What’s next from skoda
Skoda has a busy year planned, with updates across segments and a mix of facelifts, new variants and performance models, with the Kushaq facelift already launched.
- The Slavia facelift is expected soon as test cars have been seen multiple times.
- A new Kylaq Sportline variant is also on the way, bringing a more sporty look.
- The Octavia RS will return with a fresh batch after the last one sold out quickly, showing strong demand.
- The Superb Diesel is likely to make a comeback as a fully imported model, known for its comfort and space.
- The Kodiaq RS is also confirmed for launch later this year and will mark Skoda’s first RS badge SUV offering in India, adding a strong sporty edge to the range.