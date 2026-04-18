Triumph Bonneville 400 spied again in India!

A new motorcycle from Triumph Motorcycles has been spotted again on Indian roads, and it gives a much clearer picture now. The upcoming Triumph Bonneville 400 looks close to production and carries a strong old school feel.
This bike follows the well known Bonneville design, but in a smaller and more practical format for India.
Classic design stays strong
The design continues with a very traditional Bonneville feel. It looks simple but has a premium touch with proper retro detailing.
Key design elements
- Large teardrop fuel tank
- Long rounded mudguards
- Boxy side panels
- Peashooter style exhaust
- Chrome finish on engine and exhaust area
It also gets a proper upright riding stance, which should make it comfortable for daily use as well as longer rides.
Lighting setup is modern but still matches the retro theme
- Round LED headlight
- Oval tail light
- Circular LED indicators
Hardware and build
Triumph has kept the hardware simple and classic.
- Telescopic front forks
- Twin rear shock absorbers
- Wire spoke wheels
- New chassis and updated swingarm
The India test model also shows useful additions like a saree guard and engine guard, which makes it more practical for local use.
Engine and performance
The bike is expected to use a 349cc liquid cooled engine.
Expected details
- Single cylinder setup
- Around 29 PS power
- Around 31 Nm torque
This engine may be tuned differently compared to other Triumph 400 bikes to match the relaxed nature of this motorcycle.
Size and road presence
The Bonneville 400 has a slightly bigger and more solid look compared to bikes like the Speed 400. It comes with a larger fuel tank, wider body panels and a longer overall stance. All of this makes the bike look more planted on the road and gives it a richer, more premium feel when you see it in person.
Launch timeline and rivals
The bike has been seen testing many times now, which clearly suggests that the launch is getting very close. It is expected to arrive in India during the September to October 2026 period. The pricing is likely to be around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it in the middle of the retro motorcycle segment. Once it enters the market, it will directly compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and Jawa 350, all of which are already strong names in this space.