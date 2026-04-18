New Mercedes C-Class EV Interior Revealed!

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the cabin of the upcoming C-Class EV, ahead of its full global debut on 20 April. The interior shows a clear shift in direction, with a strong focus on screens, comfort and a clean layout. It feels more modern and relaxed, with fewer buttons and more digital control. The cabin also aims to feel calm and quiet, almost like a private space when you sit inside.
Big screen takes centre stage
The first thing you notice is the dashboard. It is dominated by a wide glass panel that runs across the entire width.
Key highlights
- Full width Hyperscreen option
- Triple screen Superscreen layout also available
- 39.1 inch total display area
- Very few physical buttons
Most functions are controlled through the screen or steering wheel, making the layout look neat and different from older models.
Cabin layout and space
The design takes cues from the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, but this sedan still has its own feel. Since it is built on a dedicated electric platform, space inside is better than before.
- More room for passengers
- Better use of space due to EV platform
- Cleaner dashboard design
- More open cabin feel
The cabin also feels more like a quiet and comfortable space, designed to keep things relaxed during long drives.
Panoramic roof with star effect
One feature that stands out is the roof.
- Panoramic glass roof available
- 162 small illuminated stars built into the glass
- Lights sync with ambient lighting
This gives a very unique feel inside, especially at night.
Seats and comfort
Comfort has been given proper attention, with newly designed seats that feel more supportive for long drives. The front seats come with ventilation and a massage function, along with 4-way lumbar support to better support your back. There is also a memory function, so you can easily set your preferred seating position and return to it anytime.
Premium materials and sound
The cabin uses a mix of materials to give it a rich feel.
- Metal finish elements across dashboard
- Wood and carbon fibre trims available
- Nappa leather and vegan seat options
- Special patterns and stitching on seats
For sound, it gets a Burmester 3D/4D audio system, which gives a strong and clear audio experience.
Climate control and quiet cabin
The new model also improves daily comfort.
- New climate control system
- Faster cooling and heating
- Uses heat pump for better efficiency
- Better sound insulation
- Laminated glass used
- Less outside noise
The cabin is expected to feel more silent compared to petrol or diesel versions.
Technology and controls
Technology is a big part of the experience here. Ambient lighting runs across the dashboard and doors with multiple colour themes. Controls are touch-based along with steering-mounted inputs, and most functions are handled digitally. This changes how you interact with the car in daily use and keeps things simple and clean.
It also gets added comfort features like wellness programs that combine light, sound and seat movement to make long drives more relaxing.
What stays and what comes next
The electric version will be sold alongside the regular petrol and diesel Mercedes-Benz C-Class for some time. More details about performance, range and driving will be shared at the official reveal on 20 April.