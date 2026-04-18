New Maruti Baleno Facelift Spotted Testing – What to expect?

The updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been spotted during testing, and the changes are clearly focused on making the car feel more modern. Even with heavy camouflage, small changes can be seen clearly. let’s take a closer look!
What stands out first
The front design looks sharper than before. Headlamps appear new and slimmer, and the grille looks wider. The bumper also gets a slightly more aggressive look with a bigger air intake.
At the rear, changes are small but visible. Tail lamps look updated and the bumper design is slightly different. The overall shape stays the same, but small tweaks help it look newer.
The side profile stays familiar, but it now gets new alloy wheels, turn indicators on the ORVMs, and continues with the same clean body lines.
Interior expected to feel more modern
The cabin design is expected to stay similar, but the feature list is expected to grow.
- Bigger touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- New seat materials and cabin finish
- New connected car features with smarter functions
- Possible Alexa voice integration
Higher variants could also add more comfort and tech
- 360 degree camera
- Wireless charger
- Ventilated front seats
- Leatherette upholstery
- Possible sunroof
Engine options and what may change
The current model uses a 1.2 litre petrol engine, and that is expected to continue for now.
- 1.2 litre petrol with around 89 hp and 113 Nm
- Manual and automatic options
But there are a few possibilities for the update
- New Z series petrol engine could replace current unit
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol may come in higher variants
- CNG option may get underfloor tank layout
If the new engines arrive, it can improve both performance and efficiency.
Ride and comfort
The current car is known for its smooth ride, and that is expected to stay the same. No major suspension changes are expected.
Launch and position
This update is important as the Baleno is one of the top selling hatchbacks in India. It was first introduced in 2015, received a facelift in 2019, and the current version came in 2022.
The facelift is expected to arrive in the second half of 2026.