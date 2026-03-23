Jeep Avenger e Hybrid Review After 3000 Km Drive – Can It Work In India?

We have got a chance to experience the Jeep Avenger e Hybrid on a long 3000 km drive across Spain and it gave a very clear picture of what this small SUV is capable of. From highways to city roads, we drove it through different conditions and it felt like a proper real world test.
It has also won the European Car of the Year 2023 award, which makes it even more interesting.
Design
The Avenger is a compact SUV, just over 4 metre in length. It still carries Jeep design with the seven slot grille, square wheel arches and high ground clearance of 200 mm. It looks small but has a strong road presence.
Engine and performance
- 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine
- 48V mild hybrid motor setup
- Around 100 hp engine and 128 hp combined output
- 205 Nm torque
- 6 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox
- Front wheel drive setup
It can also run on electric power for short distance at low speed. The transition between engine and motor feels smooth most of the time.
Mileage and drive
- Real world fuel efficiency goes above 20 km per litre
- Refined engine and silent cabin feel
- Strong mid range performance for city and highway
- Easy to drive in traffic
Ride and handling is one of the best parts of this car. Suspension feels mature and absorbs bad roads well. Steering is precise and gives confidence even at high speed.
Cabin Experience
The cabin feels solid and built to last. Materials are simple but feel durable. Seats are very comfortable and support long drives without fatigue.
- 10.3 inch digital screen and clear instrument display
- Electric seat adjustment with lumbar support and massage function
- Large storage spaces across the cabin
- Wireless charger, multiple USB ports and 12V socket
- Paddle shifters and easy to use controls
- Good visibility and high seating position
Rear seat space is decent for average use. Not very wide, but fine for a small family. Comfort at the back is good, though features are limited compared to some rivals.
Practical features
- Selec Terrain modes including Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand
- Hill descent control
- ADAS features
- 380 litre boot space, good enough for family travel
- 60:40 split rear seats for extra luggage flexibility
The boot handled luggage for a long trip without major issues, which shows its practical side.
Final thoughts
After driving it for such a long distance, the Avenger feels like a well balanced car. It is efficient, comfortable and easy to live with. The main concern for India is pricing. If it comes at a high price, it may struggle against strong rivals. But in terms of driving feel, comfort and efficiency, it leaves a strong impression.