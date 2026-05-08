Suzuki Swift Hydrogen prototype revealed – Could This Be India’s Next Big Fuel Revolution?

Suzuki Swift has now stepped into a very different direction. A hydrogen-powered version of the hatchback has been revealed by AVL in partnership with Suzuki, and it is already running as a working prototype. The car was recently shown at the 2026 Vienna Motor Symposium.
This is not a regular electric vehicle or a fuel-cell setup like most hydrogen cars seen today. The Swift shown here uses a hydrogen combustion engine. That makes it very different from the hydrogen vehicles already available in global markets.
The prototype is based on the second-generation Swift. Even though it looks familiar from the outside, major work has happened underneath the body.
Hydrogen engine details
AVL handled most of the engineering and development work for this project. The company used a heavily modified 1.4-litre direct injection engine that runs on hydrogen.
Performance figures are quite interesting for a small hatchback.
- 134 hp power
- 220 Nm torque
- 13 hp more than the regular version
- 20 Nm extra torque compared to the standard petrol setup
The engine uses what AVL calls Hydrogen DI Technology. It supports both lean combustion and stoichiometric combustion modes. A cooled EGR system is also used to manage combustion more efficiently.
According to the company, this setup helps improve performance while also keeping the system stable during operation.
Different from fuel-cell hydrogen cars
Most hydrogen vehicles currently use fuel-cell technology. In those cars, hydrogen is converted into electricity and then used to power electric motors.
The Swift Hydrogen works differently.
Here, hydrogen is directly burned inside the engine like traditional fuel. This setup is considered more practical and less expensive compared to fuel-cell systems, especially for smaller vehicles.
AVL also mentioned that this technology can be scaled for future production use if needed.
More focus on greener fuels
Hydrogen has been receiving more attention in India over the last few years. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has spoken several times about using cleaner fuel options for the future.
Along with electric vehicles, the government is also supporting:
- Hydrogen fuel
- Ethanol blends
- CNG vehicles
- Hybrid technology
Pilot projects linked to hydrogen mobility have already started in some places. One example is the hydrogen station at Cochin International Airport developed with BPCL support.
Toyota Mirai, a hydrogen-powered sedan, has also been used in India as part of awareness and testing activities.
Can a hydrogen Swift work in India?
The Swift is already one of the most popular hatchbacks in the Indian market. Because of that, this project naturally grabs attention.
If Suzuki ever takes this technology toward production, it could help introduce hydrogen mobility to a much larger audience. The compact size, familiar design, and practical nature of the Swift may work well for such experiments in the future.
At the moment, this car is still a technology demonstrator and not a production-ready model. No launch plans have been announced yet.