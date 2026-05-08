Tata Nexon Gets Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 10 Lakh, New Pure+ PS Variant Launched

Tata Motors has launched a new Pure+ PS variant of the Nexon in India. Prices start at Rs 9.59 lakh ex-showroom. With this update, the Nexon now becomes the first car in the country under Rs 10 lakh to offer a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.
The new trim sits above the regular Pure+ variant and adds more premium features without a major jump in pricing. Tata has introduced this variant to celebrate the 10 lakh sales milestone of the Nexon in India.
The new Pure+ PS variant is available with petrol, diesel and CNG engine choices. Buyers can also pick between manual and AMT gearbox options depending on the version.
The feature list gets bigger
The panoramic sunroof is the biggest highlight in this variant. Tata is offering a voice-assist function as well, which is usually seen in higher segments.
Apart from the sunroof, the SUV also gets several comfort and convenience features.
Key features include:
- 10.25 inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Six speaker sound system
- Cruise control
- Automatic LED headlamps
- Rain sensing wipers
- LED tail lamps
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear camera with guidelines
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function
The cabin remains similar to other Nexon variants, but the added features make this version feel more premium than before.
Multiple engine options continue
The Nexon range continues with multiple engine options.
Engine choices include:
- 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine
- 1.5 litre diesel engine
- Twin cylinder iCNG setup
Transmission options include both manual and AMT gearboxes on selected variants.
The diesel version continues for buyers who want better highway efficiency, while the CNG option targets daily city usage with lower running cost.
Variant-wise prices
Tata has launched five versions under the Pure+ PS lineup.
Prices are as follows:
- Petrol MT – Rs 9.59 lakh
- Petrol AMT – Rs 10.14 lakh
- iCNG MT – Rs 10.39 lakh
- Diesel MT – Rs 10.54 lakh
- Diesel AMT – Rs 11.19 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
Nexon lineup keeps growing
The Nexon range has now become one of the widest lineups in the segment. Tata currently offers dozens of combinations across petrol, diesel, CNG and EV models.
With the new Pure+ PS trim, buyers now have more feature choices across a wider price range. Premium features are no longer restricted to only the top-end variants.
The Nexon also continues to perform strongly in sales. Tata says it remained among the highest selling SUVs in the country during FY26.