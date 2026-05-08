Jeep SUVs Get Discounts Up To Rs 4 Lakh In May 2026

If you are planning to buy a Jeep SUV this month, Jeep India is currently offering good discounts across most of its lineup. The Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee are available with multiple benefits in May 2026, while the Wrangler continues without any official offer.
Among the three SUVs, the Grand Cherokee gets the highest savings this month. The Compass and Meridian also come with attractive offers, including corporate and special category benefits on selected variants.
The final discount amount may vary depending on stock availability and dealership location, so buyers are advised to check with their nearest Jeep dealer for exact details.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Offer In May 2026
The Grand Cherokee gets the biggest benefits this month.
- Total benefits up to Rs 4 lakh
- Available with Jeep Wave ownership package
- 3 year comprehensive warranty included
Jeep is also offering extra ownership support with the SUV.
This package includes:
- Express service support
- Pick-up and drop facility
- Courtesy vehicle support for long repairs
The Grand Cherokee is sold in a single fully loaded version in India.
Engine details:
- 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine
- 272 hp power output
- 8-speed automatic gearbox
- All-wheel drive system
The SUV is priced at Rs 63 lakh ex-showroom.
Jeep Meridian Offer In May 2026
The Jeep Meridian is also available with strong discounts this month.
- Total benefits up to Rs 1.65 lakh
- Corporate offers up to Rs 1.3 lakh on MY24 stock
- Extra benefits for doctors and leasing partners
Additional benefits can go up to Rs 30,000 for selected buyers.
The Meridian continues with Jeep’s diesel setup and offers both manual and automatic gearbox choices.
Key details include:
- 2.0-litre diesel engine
- 170 hp power output
- 6-speed manual gearbox
- 9-speed automatic option
- 4×4 available in higher trims
The Meridian price starts at Rs 23.33 lakh and goes up to Rs 37.82 lakh ex-showroom.
Jeep Compass Offer In May 2026
The Compass also gets decent benefits in May.
- Benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh
- Corporate offers up to Rs 1.10 lakh
- Extra Rs 15,000 benefits for selected buyers
Doctors, leasing companies and partner groups can get additional offers on the SUV.
The Compass uses the same diesel engine seen in the Meridian.
Engine and gearbox details:
- 2.0-litre diesel motor
- 170 hp output
- Manual and automatic gearbox choices
- 4×4 available in higher variants
The Compass price starts at Rs 17.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 30.7 lakh ex-showroom.
Wrangler Misses Out This Month
Unlike the other Jeep SUVs, the Wrangler is not available with any official discount or benefits in May 2026. The SUV continues to be sold at its regular price.