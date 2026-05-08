Norton Manx R Finally Breaks Cover With 206 bhp V4 Engine

Norton Motorcycles has officially revealed the new Manx R in the UK. This is the first major superbike from the brand after its comeback under TVS ownership. The motorcycle will be available in four variants, with each one getting different hardware, wheel setups, and features.
Prices start from around £20,250, which is close to Rs 26 lakh. Norton is also preparing to bring the motorcycle to India in the future.
The Manx R comes with a litre-class V4 engine and enters the high-performance superbike segment with over 200 bhp on offer.
Engine and performance
Powering the Manx R is a 1200cc V4 engine with a 72 degree crank setup.
Key numbers include:
- 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm
- 130 Nm torque at 9,000 rpm
The engine is tuned to deliver stronger low and mid-range performance instead of only focusing on top-end power. This should help the motorcycle feel more usable on normal roads as well.
All four variants use the same engine and electronics package.
Variants and pricing
Norton is offering the Manx R in four versions.
- Standard
- Apex
- Signature
- First Edition
Prices:
- Standard starts at £20,250
- Apex costs £24,750
- Signature costs £38,750
- First Edition price not announced yet
The First Edition will be limited to only 150 units globally.
This version also gets extra details like:
- Special paint finish
- Titanium parts
- Billet aluminium components
- Numbered steering yoke
- Custom startup animation on display
Suspension and wheels
The biggest difference between variants comes from the hardware setup. The base version is equipped with manually adjustable Marzocchi USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Higher variants get electronically adjustable semi-active suspension.
Wheel setup also changes between variants:
- Standard comes with cast aluminium wheels.
- Apex features forged aluminium wheels.
- Signature and First Edition are equipped with carbon fibre Rotobox wheels.
All variants run on Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres.
Tyre sizes include:
- 120 section front
- 200 section rear
Because of the lighter materials used in higher trims, weight also changes.
- Standard weighs 210 kg
- Apex weighs 207 kg
- Signature weighs 203 kg
- First Edition weighs 201 kg
Electronics and features
The electronics package stays common across all versions.
Features include:
- Six-axis IMU
- Traction control
- Wheelie control
- Slide control
- Multiple riding modes
The motorcycle also gets a large 8-inch TFT touchscreen display which handles all riding information and settings.
Braking duties are managed by Brembo hardware across the range.
India launch details
TVS-owned Norton is expected to launch the Manx R in India in the near future. The final launch timeline is not confirmed yet. It is also not clear which variants will arrive here. The Standard and Apex versions could have better chances because of pricing. Even then, the Manx R still undercuts several superbikes sold in global markets despite offering over 200 bhp performance and premium hardware.